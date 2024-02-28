Commonalities Confirmed at TEDxMarshallU

Abigail Cutlip Jessica Tall giving her talk about connecting identities as items of clothing.

Eight threads– ranging from intertwining theater and science to managing stress– were connected Tuesday, Feb. 27, at this year’s TEDxMarshallU event on campus.

This year’s theme, “Connecting Threads,” explored the depth behind the invisible strings in our lives.

One of the speakers, Jessica Tall, talked about her ethnicity and cultural background as a mixed woman, saying it represents a wardrobe rather than an array of clothing.

Tall, a fourth-year medical student at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, studied anthropology and human biology before coming to Huntington.

Story continues below advertisement

“A wardrobe can show the fluidity a person has and how interchangeable aspects of themselves can be presented depending on the situation,” she said. “Even if they’re not presenting certain aspects of themselves, they still have those aspects or articles of clothing in their wardrobe.”

Tall also said she never fit into a box, which allowed for her to begin her identity journey.

“I don’t think it’s anybody’s right or responsibility to act a certain way just because of how they outwardly look,” she said. “Being a human is very hard and complicated, and I think everybody has the right to discover that with themselves.”

Ed Kinghorn, the father of TEDxMarshallU organizer Brian Kinghorn, also spoke at the event. He played with those in attendance as he put everyone’s stress responses to the test.

“Anything you can see, hear, taste, touch, smell or, more importantly, think about, can trigger the stress response,” he said. “In essence, your brain is preparing you to either run or fight with this stressful situation.”

This is something Kinghorn can attest to, both as a human with stress levels and as a neuropsychologist. He demonstrated how powerful our stressors can be with a needle and balloon on stage.

He also said stressful situations claim no certain demographic, but affect us all.

The remaining speakers– Adam Booth, Sierra Lutz, Candace Layne, Evan Green, Luke Jeffrey, Sydnee McElroy and Clare Tuffy– gave their talks on the big stage at Marshall’s Joan C. Edwards Playhouse. Booth informed the audience on the art of storytelling, while Lutz converged her two worlds, theater and science, together. Layne, the director of Marshall’s counseling center, talked about the impact of generational mental health.

Green and Jeffrey offered the inaugural team talk, explaining the importance of networking with those outside of your immediate career field. McElroy dove into the correlation between healthcare history and building trust with those around you.

To end the evening, archaeologist Tuffy showcased how her home country of Ireland understood the value in sharing spaces and culture.

Student body president Walker Tatum, who attended the event, said the program is a great opportunity to involve Marshall’s students in a nationwide effort.

“TED talks are one of my favorite things to listen to, but being able to hear from the experienced people that were the adults in the scenario and then hear from the students as well,” he said, “it’s a wonderful tradition that can involve anyone.”

TEDxMarshallU is a yearly event led by students and faculty advisors.