LEAD Center Hosts annual Leadership Conference

Marshall University hosted the annual LEAD Leadership Conference Friday, March 28, bringing students together for leadership development.

The event featured guest speakers and panel discussions sharing insights on strategies for success and modeling leadership.

“We want to bring leadership opportunities to students who don’t naturally seek them or may not have access to them in Huntington,” said Corey Cunningham, the associate director of student life. “We also want to motivate those who are already leaders on campus to showcase their skills.”

Cunningham said the conference aims to inspire leadership.

“You really can’t motivate someone to change, but what you can do is inspire people,” he said. “Each year, there’s a new leader being born, but there’s also a new lesson a leader can pass on to someone else.”

Gabe Brown, the director of community service and family programs, discussed navigating life pivots and the importance of responding rather than reacting.

“The way we handle change defines our success and well-being,” Brown said. “Reacting is based on our emotions and impulses. It can lead to poor decisions. Responding, on the other hand, is deliberate and leads to better outcomes and stronger relationships.”

Shawn Schulenberg, chair of Marshall University’s Faculty Senate, emphasized the importance of leading with intention.

“Whether you’re trying to individually succeed or especially if you’re being a leader, you need to be intentional about what you’re doing,” he said.

Nicholas Wright, work-study student at the LEAD Center, said the center provides resources to help students develop leadership skills.

“Well, we wanted to do an event to help build the future leaders of the world. You know, that was our big idea surrounding this conference,” Wright said.

Wright said the conference is an opportunity for students to learn from those who have been in their position.

“We want to guide students in their field of study, whatever that may be,” he said. “Engagement helps us meet different people, form different groups and, ultimately, become one family here at Marshall.”

The event also hosted guest-speaker Bruce Felder.

