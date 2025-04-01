Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

LEAD Center Hosts annual Leadership Conference

Bethany Jarrell, Student Reporter
April 1, 2025

Marshall University hosted the annual LEAD Leadership Conference Friday, March 28, bringing students together for leadership development.

The event featured guest speakers and panel discussions sharing insights on strategies for success and modeling leadership.

“We want to bring leadership opportunities to students who don’t naturally seek them or may not have access to them in Huntington,” said Corey Cunningham, the associate director of student life. “We also want to motivate those who are already leaders on campus to showcase their skills.”

Cunningham said the conference aims to inspire leadership. 

Story continues below advertisement

“You really can’t motivate someone to change, but what you can do is inspire people,” he said. “Each year, there’s a new leader being born, but there’s also a new lesson a leader can pass on to someone else.”

Gabe Brown, the director of community service and family programs, discussed navigating life pivots and the importance of responding rather than reacting.

“The way we handle change defines our success and well-being,” Brown said. “Reacting is based on our emotions and impulses. It can lead to poor decisions. Responding, on the other hand, is deliberate and leads to better outcomes and stronger relationships.”

Shawn Schulenberg, chair of Marshall University’s Faculty Senate, emphasized the importance of leading with intention.

“Whether you’re trying to individually succeed or especially if you’re being a leader, you need to be intentional about what you’re doing,” he said.

Nicholas Wright, work-study student at the LEAD Center, said the center provides resources to help students develop leadership skills.

“Well, we wanted to do an event to help build the future leaders of the world. You know, that was our big idea surrounding this conference,” Wright said.

Wright said the conference is an opportunity for students to learn from those who have been in their position.

“We want to guide students in their field of study, whatever that may be,” he said. “Engagement helps us meet different people, form different groups and, ultimately, become one family here at Marshall.”

The event also hosted guest-speaker Bruce Felder.

Bethany Jarrell can be contacted at [email protected]

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$545
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in NEWS
Teal lights have been placed around campus in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
Campus lit up in teal for Sexual Assault Awareness Month
Avinandan “Avi” Mukherjee, the provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs. (Courtesy of Academic Affairs)
Avinandan “Avi” Mukherjee to step down as provost
Paige Noss, vice-president of Got That Beat, on the right and Alissa Rookard, the women’s center coordinator, on the left.
Queens for a Cause keeps Women’s History Month going
Soul Food Cafe (Courtesy of Soul Food Cafe Facebook)
Soul Food Café opens in Huntington
Photo of Emily Price (left) and Bree Moats (right). (Courtesy of Bree Moats)
Marshall majorettes balance the spotlight and sisterhood
Margaret Lemos is a professor of law at Duke University. (Courtesy of Duke Law School)
Amicus Curiae tackles partisanship in U.S. Supreme Court
More in University News
The partnership will create jobs and new experiences for students.
Marshall University partnership to bring economic growth to students and community
Zach Bryan and his tour manager Jay-Michael Cisco at the Marshall Football game on Oct. 5, 2024. (The Parthenon/Wade Sullivan)
Zach Bryan to perform at the Joan, Marshall community will get first priority in ticket sale
Graduating seniors participate in the annual event to ensure a successful commencement.
Marshall hosts Countdown to Commencement for graduating seniors
DEI Timeline. Graphic by Kaitlyn Fleming
DEI rollback bring about Division of Intercultural Affairs name changes
Courtesy of the Marshall English Department
Lunchtime faculty readings showcase research and writing of Marshall professors
Dene Grigar, digital artist, professor and virtual museum director speaking at TEDxMarshallU. (Courtesy of TEDxMarshallU/Wade Sullivan)
TEDxMarshallU presents ‘Beyond Borders’ for seventh annual event
Donate to The Parthenon
$545
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal