Federal orders may halt funding for Marshall’s cybersecurity building

Executive orders from the Trump administration have paused funding stemming from the Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act – potentially including funds for Marshall University’s proposed cybersecurity building.

Amidst West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey’s budget cuts – derived from these executive orders West Virginia Delegate Sean Hornbuckle said the people of West Virginia must advocate for government support in regards to the state’s economy.

Hornbuckle addressed his 4.9 thousand friends on Facebook and said, “Federal dollars from the previous administration has funded or been appropriated to developments such as NuCor, Marshall University economic development including cyber security, Appalachian Hydrogen Hub at WVU, Form Energy in Weirton, Broadband across the state and more.”

“The fact remains that the current federal administration has them in peril,” Hornbuckle said. “It’s incumbent upon us as people to be active in asking our federal delegation to support jobs and economic development opportunities.”

Likewise, Hornbuckle said potential job loss remains a significant risk due to the recent influx of executive orders from both President Donald Trump and Gov. Morrisey.

“Job losses, which affect the economy and especially small businesses, loss of educational and scholarship opportunities and the loss of economic development funding,” are all major concerns due to these budget cuts and reviews, he said.

Furthermore, Hornbuckle said these executive orders could lead to potential decreases in Marshall’s enrollment.

“Marshall’s administration, faculty and staff have done a wonderful job increasing enrollment,” Hornbuckle said, “but if enrollment takes a significant dive, other economic issues could arise.”

In addition, Leah Payne, the director of communications at Marshall, told The Parthenon these federal and state executive orders will impact higher education.

“Our internal legal and government relations teams are reviewing all of these orders now,” Payne said. “We expect to have a better understanding in the coming days and weeks.”

