Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

Menendez brothers seek help from Gov. Newsom, DA revokes resentencing recommendation

Sarah Davis, Executive Editor
March 17, 2025
Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman talks about the resentencing of Erik and Lyle Menendez for the murders of their parents decades ago, during a news conference in Los Angeles, Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office has taken another step in the Menendez decision, one that could potentially set the incarcerated brothers back.

DA Nathan Hochmann has revoked the office’s resentencing recommendation from previous leader Gascón in October 2024.

He said in a statement on March 10 distrust was the deciding factor for him and his office to withdraw the decision.

“The Court must consider such lack of full insight and lack of acceptance of responsibility for their murderous actions in deciding whether the Menendez brothers pose an unreasonable risk of danger to the community,” Hochmann said.

Story continues below advertisement

The office has also provided resources on the case to the general public. These include a comparison chart to Sirhan Sirhan – the murderer of Robert F. Kennedy – who was denied parole by California Governor Newsom.

This comparison has been made due to the brothers’ request for clemency by Newsom, which could lead to the brothers’ release from prison.

Newsom has said Hochmann’s withdrawal and the recent media frenzy on the case has no bearing on his decision for clemency.

“I’ve seen a few clips here and there on social media, and I don’t intend to watch these series because I don’t want to be influenced by them. I just want to be influenced by the facts,” Newsom said. 

In addition to their court dates on March 20 and 21, Lyle and Erik’s future will now be discussed again by a parole board on June 13.

Sarah Davis can be contacted at [email protected]

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$545
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in NEWS
Sigma Phi Epsilon champions philanthropy through service at Marshall University
Cicada Books is a combined bookstore-coffee shop located in the Antique District of Huntington.
Finding yourself on the shelf at Cicada Books
Logan, Wayne counties added to federal disaster assistance following floods
Graduating seniors participate in the annual event to ensure a successful commencement.
Marshall hosts Countdown to Commencement for graduating seniors
DEI Timeline. Graphic by Kaitlyn Fleming
DEI rollback bring about Division of Intercultural Affairs name changes
Courtesy of Counseling Center and the Center for Student Success.
Fostering Independence support group provides resources for students in need
More in SPOTLIGHT
Marshall's food pantry is ran by the Department of Nutrition and Dietetics (The Parthenon)
Campus food pantry addresses food insecurity
President Donald Trump walks down the stairs of Air Force One upon his arrival at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)
President Trump delivers the longest presidential address in American history
Dene Grigar, digital artist, professor and virtual museum director speaking at TEDxMarshallU. (Courtesy of TEDxMarshallU/Wade Sullivan)
TEDxMarshallU presents ‘Beyond Borders’ for seventh annual event
Collective 37 Co-directors, Morgan Napier and Brooke Olivarri signing the agreement with Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, Megan Archer. (The Parthenon/Soleil Woolard)
Collective 37 signs partnership with Huntington Chamber of Commerce
After years of traveling as a couple, the Ballous now enjoy taking trips with their children. (Courtesy of Stephanie Ballou)
Couples on Campus: The Ballous
Marshall Day at the Capitol is an annual event that showcases the university to state government leaders.
Marshall Day at the Capitol displays student excellence
More in Staff
Mingo finishes the season averaging 5.2 assist per game, tied for 44th in the nation, and 12.6 points per game.
Sun Belt Conference Championship: Men and Women fall in quarterfinals
Courtesy of the Marshall English Department
Lunchtime faculty readings showcase research and writing of Marshall professors
SBC Preseason Player of the Year Brooklyn Ulrich bats .473 with 4 RBI, with a triple and a home run during the Invitational.
Softball sweeps invitational in home opening series
Marco celebrating his birthday in the Memorial Student Center on Thursday, March 6. (The Parthenon/Olivia Andrew Vaughan)
Marco celebrates 60th birthday as university mascot
Rielly Lucas continues her strong season currently batting .360, six RBI and two homeruns.
Softball clashes with tough tournament competition
Insomnia Cookies specializes in delivering cookies right to your door.
To eat or not to eat?: Indecision over Insomnia Cookies
Donate to The Parthenon
$545
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal