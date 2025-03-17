Menendez brothers seek help from Gov. Newsom, DA revokes resentencing recommendation

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office has taken another step in the Menendez decision, one that could potentially set the incarcerated brothers back.

DA Nathan Hochmann has revoked the office’s resentencing recommendation from previous leader Gascón in October 2024.

He said in a statement on March 10 distrust was the deciding factor for him and his office to withdraw the decision.

“The Court must consider such lack of full insight and lack of acceptance of responsibility for their murderous actions in deciding whether the Menendez brothers pose an unreasonable risk of danger to the community,” Hochmann said.

Story continues below advertisement

The office has also provided resources on the case to the general public. These include a comparison chart to Sirhan Sirhan – the murderer of Robert F. Kennedy – who was denied parole by California Governor Newsom.

This comparison has been made due to the brothers’ request for clemency by Newsom, which could lead to the brothers’ release from prison.

Newsom has said Hochmann’s withdrawal and the recent media frenzy on the case has no bearing on his decision for clemency.

“I’ve seen a few clips here and there on social media, and I don’t intend to watch these series because I don’t want to be influenced by them. I just want to be influenced by the facts,” Newsom said.

In addition to their court dates on March 20 and 21, Lyle and Erik’s future will now be discussed again by a parole board on June 13.

Sarah Davis can be contacted at [email protected]