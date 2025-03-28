Marshall University's Student Newspaper

Marshall University partnership to bring economic growth to students and community

Bethany Jarrell, Staff Reporter
March 28, 2025
The partnership will create jobs and new experiences for students.

Marshall University and Intuit announced a partnership Tuesday, March 25, at the Brad D. Smith Center to launch a Prosperity Hub, driving economic growth for generations to come.

The hub is expected to create 250 year-round jobs, with positions offering $18 an hour. These jobs provide students the opportunity to earn while they learn.

Marshall President Brad Smith emphasized students will no longer have to go to the coast to gain experience. Instead, the experience will be built here in the mountains. 

“I think this is basically bringing the opportunity to the talent instead of making the talent go find the opportunity,” Smith said.

The partnership will target three initiatives: expanding a tech-to-talent pipeline, creating a prosperity hub and integrating financial education.

David Graham, the senior vice president of Intuit Customer Success, expressed confidence in the initiative’s impact on financial wellness for students. 

“Financial stress is one of the top two reasons students dropout of college, typically with lots of debt and no degree to show for it,” Graham said. “It’s really a nationwide problem, and we’re working with Marshall to address it for their students.”

Smith, who previously served as CEO of Intuit, called the partnership a milestone for both the university and the community. 

“This Prosperity Hub will be an anchor in our emerging Innovation District,” Smith said. “It will create opportunities for students to work, engage and connect with our community. In doing so, they will gain valuable real-world experience and access year-round jobs that allow them to earn while they learn.”

Smith also emphasized the initiative will be beneficial for all majors, not just those in business or tech fields.

Huntington mayor Patrick Farrell highlighted the broader impact on the local economy. 

“It’s a great day for Huntington,” Farrell said. “Any time that we can grow jobs, bring new investment and give the ability for our students to stay here, it’s always great.” 

He expressed confidence that the Prosperity Hub will lead to more businesses, higher property values and increased income tax revenue, benefiting not just the university, but the entire region. 

Farrell said, “As goes Marshall, so goes Huntington. And as Huntington grows, the Tri-State grows. This will have a far-reaching impact.”

Farrell also spoke to the potential growth of the project, saying, “It’s not just hopeful; it’s going to happen. This is the start of something we know will grow. We start with the Cybersecurity Institute. It goes to the Prosperity Hub, and from there, more business will come. More people will come.”

The initiative is set to begin immediately, with students expected to start working within the next two weeks. Smith emphasized the goal of hiring dozens of students before the end of tax season in April, with plans to ramp up to the full 250 positions in the coming months.

The hub will be located between the Cybersecurity Center and the College of Business at Marshall.

Bethany Jarrell can be contacted at [email protected]

