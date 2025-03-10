Marshall University's Student Newspaper

President Trump gives the longest State of the Union in American history

Caden Adkins, Opinions & Culture Editor
March 10, 2025
President Donald Trump delivering his State of the Union Address. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

On Tuesday, March 5, President Donald Trump delivered the longest State of the Union Address to a joint Congress session in American history in which he discussed the progress he has made as the 47th president, including DEI, tariffs and more.

Trump opened the address by thanking House Speaker Mike Johnson, Vice President JD Vance, First Lady Melania Trump and the American people as a whole. 

“America is back,” he told Congress as he began bragging about the accomplishments he has made in his first 43 days in office as well as his landslide Presidential election win.

Trump claimed he has accomplished more in 43 days than most administrations complete in eight years and went as far to say Joe Biden was the worst president this country has ever seen. The sitting Democratic members of Congress that attended were also a target of Trump’s bragadocious address as he insisted there is no way to make them happy despite all of his accomplishments.

Regarding policy, Trump hammered into the distribution of federal funds under Biden, calling social programs in other countries America helped fund scams. Instead, Trump insisted we use the funds going into social programs for ourselves while thanking Elon Musk, the head of the Department of Government Efficiency, for slashing programs he saw as unnecessary. 

“We’ve ended the tyranny of so-called diversity, equity and inclusion policies all across the entire federal government,” Trump said. This ridding of DEI, as well as the removal of transgender athletes from professional sports, is only one step in what Trump is calling a “common sense revolution” he claims is sweeping the entire planet. 

Discussions of tariffs took up a hefty portion of the address as Trump has been promising the implementation of tariffs since the June Presidential Debate. 

Since Trump’s reelection, a 25% tariff has been imposed on China, Canada and Mexico as he sees these countries owing America for the tariffs they have implemented against America for many years. 

“This system is not fair to the United States and never was,” he said. 

During the address, Democratic Congress members chose to silently protest Trump’s speech by opting to hold up signs such as “Musk Steals” and “Save Medicaid.”

During the event, Texas Democratic Senator Al Green began shouting at Trump and pointing his cane in his direction, which led to the removal of the senator from the chamber. Other Democratic leaders who could be seen wearing tee shirts with phrases such as “No King Lives Here” walked out of the event.

Trump ended the event with a positive outlook on the future of the nation, thanking God and the American people. 

“My fellow Americans, get ready for an incredible future, because the golden age of America has just begun,” he said. 

Caden Adkins can be contacted at [email protected]



