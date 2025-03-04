Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

Marshall Day at the Capitol displays student excellence

Holly Belmont, Staff Reporter
March 4, 2025
Wade Sullivan
Marshall Day at the Capitol is an annual event that showcases the university to state government leaders.

Marshall University students and staff showcased the institution’s programs, innovation and research at Marshall Day in the state capitol.

Underneath the gold-encrusted Capitol dome, Marshall students and faculty manned booths showcasing their respective healthcare, aviation and manufacturing programs. 

University President Brad D. Smith offered insight into what Marshall Day means to him and the state. 

“Marshall University is an important asset for the state,” he said. “When the state lays out a vision for what they hope to achieve, Marshall was one of the key tools in the toolbox that helped bring that vision to reality. So right now, our Marshall for All, Marshall Forever strategy is lined up against the vision for West Virginia.” 

Story continues below advertisement

“You can either be a part of the future or you can help create it. Come to Marshall if you want to create the future,” Smith said.

Displays of program research allowed for visitors to view up close what’s happening behind the scenes on campus. 

Chris Potts, first-year medical student, explained the collaborative vision behind the School of Medicine’s display, focusing on their hope to make clinical spaces more efficient through technology. 

“Today, we’re showing off lots of versatile technology that are enhancing our clinical spaces. So, we have collaborative technology today that was showing off, including our functional anatomy tables, laparoscopic surgery and Virtual Reality headsets,” he said. 

The Bill Noe Flight School, which has been operational for four years, has partnered with West Virginia University, West Liberty and Potomac State in hopes to bring aviation programs to all corners of West Virginia. 

Nancy Ritter, the chief of Aviation Operations for the university, encouraged students to endeavor into a career in aviation. 

“I think that people sometimes believe they can’t get into aviation because a lot of people don’t have an uncle or parents that have been in it,” Ritter said.

Jimmy John Jacob, student government representative and Columbus, Ohio, native, said he wants people to know the Marshall community feels like home.  

“I’m just really here to show that Marshall’s one big family, and it really feels like one big, small town,” he said. “Even coming from a big city, and I’m not even from West Virginia. I just want to show them that Marshall is the best university they can go to.”

Student Government President Brea Belville said SGA is eager about the opportunity for state legislatures to hear from them in an impactful way. 

When asked about her experience in representing the student body, she said, “Having our legislators see us and getting to hear from us and how our experience is going at Marshall is such an impactful way to let them know what Marshall is doing in our state.” 

Marshall students and faculty encourage students to examine the university programs and see all the institution has to offer. 

Holly Belmont can be contacted at [email protected]

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$535
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in NEWS
64 years ago Marshall College became Marshall University.
Sixty-four years as Marshall University
Student body vice president Connor Waller and Student body president Brea Belville (The Parthenon/Abigail Cutlip).
Student Body President updates students on plans for spring semester
Poster for the event (Courtesy of Intercultural Affairs, Student Affairs, Women’s and Gender Center).
New Seeds Start to Take Root at Marshall University
Alpha Xi Delta House on 5th Ave.
Alpha Xi Delta at Marshall University fosters leadership, sisterhood and service
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion protest draws large crowd
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion protest draws large crowd
The 2025 TedxMarshallU speakers. (Courtesy of TedxMarshallU)
TedxMarshallU returns to campus for seventh year featuring “Beyond Borders” theme
More in SPOTLIGHT
Speed trailer on 3rd Ave. capturing data and encouraging drivers to slow down (The Parthenon, Ella Bumgardner).
MUPD partners with HPD and DOH to help improve pedestrian safety across campus
Cody Lumpkin and Ian Nolte, assistant professors in the English department at Marshall University recording their podcast at HerdCon. (The Parthenon/Ashton Pack)
Marshall professors discuss guilty pleasure films at HerdCon
GALLERY: DEI protest at Marshall University
GALLERY: DEI protest at Marshall University
Todd Godby has 20 years of ministry experience and industrial experience. (Courtesy of Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Center)
After Office Hours: Todd Godby
Students enjoyed a break from the cold weather with temperatures in the 60s on Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Don't let the cold bring you down
Huddleston served as the sports editor of The Parthenon. (Courtesy of Taylor Huddleston)
Student Press Freedom Day: Journalists push for media literacy, freedom
More in Staff
Anochili-Killen led the SBC in field goal percentage at 56.3% and registered at least 10 points in 23 of the 30 games he played in, including five games of at least 20 points, with four double-doubles.
Basketball Regular Season Wrap up
Luniushina, Banton, Hart and West celebrate Marshall’s first 400 medley relay title.
Swimming and Diving falls short from first SBC title
Mckeever, Woodruff, Wyler and Mastin scored 10 points for the Women’s team with their Distance Medley title win.
Track & Field has strong start at SBC Championships
Tyler Kamerer hit .384 in the series with a double and 2 RBI in the series.
Baseball ties series against Georgia Tech
The program is expanding towards the university's upcoming freshman class.
'Marshall For All' program broadens
Cabell County neighborhoods, roads flood due to heavy rainfall
Donate to The Parthenon
$535
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal