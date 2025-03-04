Marshall Day at the Capitol displays student excellence

Marshall University students and staff showcased the institution’s programs, innovation and research at Marshall Day in the state capitol.

Underneath the gold-encrusted Capitol dome, Marshall students and faculty manned booths showcasing their respective healthcare, aviation and manufacturing programs.

University President Brad D. Smith offered insight into what Marshall Day means to him and the state.

“Marshall University is an important asset for the state,” he said. “When the state lays out a vision for what they hope to achieve, Marshall was one of the key tools in the toolbox that helped bring that vision to reality. So right now, our Marshall for All, Marshall Forever strategy is lined up against the vision for West Virginia.”

“You can either be a part of the future or you can help create it. Come to Marshall if you want to create the future,” Smith said.

Displays of program research allowed for visitors to view up close what’s happening behind the scenes on campus.

Chris Potts, first-year medical student, explained the collaborative vision behind the School of Medicine’s display, focusing on their hope to make clinical spaces more efficient through technology.

“Today, we’re showing off lots of versatile technology that are enhancing our clinical spaces. So, we have collaborative technology today that was showing off, including our functional anatomy tables, laparoscopic surgery and Virtual Reality headsets,” he said.

The Bill Noe Flight School, which has been operational for four years, has partnered with West Virginia University, West Liberty and Potomac State in hopes to bring aviation programs to all corners of West Virginia.

Nancy Ritter, the chief of Aviation Operations for the university, encouraged students to endeavor into a career in aviation.

“I think that people sometimes believe they can’t get into aviation because a lot of people don’t have an uncle or parents that have been in it,” Ritter said.

Jimmy John Jacob, student government representative and Columbus, Ohio, native, said he wants people to know the Marshall community feels like home.

“I’m just really here to show that Marshall’s one big family, and it really feels like one big, small town,” he said. “Even coming from a big city, and I’m not even from West Virginia. I just want to show them that Marshall is the best university they can go to.”

Student Government President Brea Belville said SGA is eager about the opportunity for state legislatures to hear from them in an impactful way.

When asked about her experience in representing the student body, she said, “Having our legislators see us and getting to hear from us and how our experience is going at Marshall is such an impactful way to let them know what Marshall is doing in our state.”

Marshall students and faculty encourage students to examine the university programs and see all the institution has to offer.

