Marshall hosts Countdown to Commencement for graduating seniors

Bethany Jarrell, Staff Reporter
March 12, 2025
Bethany Jarrell
Graduating seniors participate in the annual event to ensure a successful commencement.

Marshall University is hosting its Countdown to Commencement event Tuesday, March 11, and Wednesday, March 12, helping seniors finalize their graduation plans in the Don Morris Room of the Memorial Student Center.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, serving as a one-stop shop for graduates.

The event gives graduating seniors the opportunity to verify their diploma name and mailing address, RSVP for commencement, pick up honor cords and purchase academic regalia. Representatives from the registrar’s office, bursar and financial aid office are available to assist with any remaining requirements.

Kat Smith, director of Student Advocacy, who oversees the event each semester, emphasized its convenience for graduates.

Story continues below advertisement

“Countdown to Commencement is here so students can get everything they need for graduation all in one place in just 30 minutes to an hour,” Smith said.

Along with taking care of graduation details, students can get professional cap-and-gown photos, check out class ring options with Jostens and write thank-you cards. There’s also a table where they can decorate their graduation caps.

Organizers expect around 500 students to attend the in-person event over both days. For those unable to make it, a virtual Countdown to Commencement is scheduled for Thursday, March 13, from noon to 1 p.m. through MUOnline, with a recorded session available later.

For Smith, the event is also a sentimental experience.

“I’ve seen a lot of these students grow up here,” Smith said. “I think it’s nostalgic for the both of us.”

“They’re so busy with midterms and their final semester that I don’t think graduation feels real until today,” Smith said. “Then it all hits them at once, and they get really excited. I think students really like having this event it makes everything feel more real.”

Graduates who attend the event are also entered to win a free diploma frame as they prepare for their final weeks at Marshall.

Bethany Jarrell can be contacted at [email protected]

