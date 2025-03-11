Marshall University's Student Newspaper

DEI rollback bring about Division of Intercultural Affairs name changes

Kaitlyn Fleming, News Editor
March 11, 2025
DEI Timeline. Graphic by Kaitlyn Fleming

Marshall’s Division of Intercultural Affairs will be undergoing adjustments in the form of office name changes, administrative title changes and signature event changes, according to an email from Marshall’s vice president of Student Affairs. 

Marcie Simms, formerly titled the vice president of Intercultural and Student Affairs, informed students of these upcoming changes in response to executive orders from both state and federal levels, as well as the “Dear Colleague” letter from the United States Department of Education Office for Civil Rights. 

The letter emphasizes the legal requirements under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Equal Protection Clause of the United States Constitution and “other relevant authorities.”

“In recent years, American educational institutions have discriminated against students on the basis of race, including white and Asian students,” the letter states. “Many come from disadvantaged backgrounds and low-income families.

“We recognize that these changes may impact many areas within the division, and we want to be as transparent as possible,” Simms said. “Over the past month, our team has been diligently researching the details of these orders.” 

Simms shared details regarding the adjustments being made within the division as well as highlighted the continued services the Access, Connections and Engagement Center located in East Hall will provide.

According to Simms, the changes are as follows: 

OFFICE NAME CHANGES:

The Division of Intercultural and Student Affairs will now be the Division of Student Affairs. In addition, the Women’s and Gender Center will now be the Women’s Center.

In addition to these changes, the Center for African American Studies, the LGBTQ+ Office and the International Student Office will merge into a single entity, known as the Access, Connections and Engagement Center. 

ACE will be located in East Hall and will serve all students, including first-generation students, low-income students, transfer/commuter students, international students and non-traditional students. 

“Marshall University will continue our commitment to student success by providing access to resources, fostering relationships and creating opportunities for meaningful engagement,” Simms said. 

The ACE Center will provide resources and services, such as reservable areas, a lounge, kitchen access, networking support, student-led workshops and more. The center will host an open house date for students to grow accustomed to the new space with a date to be announced. 

Simms said, “ACE is dedicated to helping students navigate their academic journey, develop independence and form lasting connections through innovative programs, strategic partnerships and personalized support.” 

ADMINISTRATIVE TITLE CHANGES:

As for administrative title changes within the division, there are five changes within the division. 

Simms will now work under the title of vice president of Student Affairs.

Shaunte Polk, formerly titled the director of Intercultural and International Students, will now work under the title of the director of Access, Connections and Engagement.

Destiny Tomblin, formerly the coordinator for Intercultural and International Students, will now be the coordinator of Access, Connections and Engagement. 

Leah Tolliver, formerly the assistant dean of Wellness and Gender Programs, will now just be the assistant dean of Wellness. 

Alissa Rookard, formerly the Women’s and Gender Center coordinator, will now just be the Women’s Center coordinator.

EVENT CHANGES:

The Lavender Celebration and Donning of the Kente will be organized by student organizations and hosted at an off-campus location to be announced at a later date. In addition, The Women of Color Awards will be included in the Women of Marshall Awards set for April 7, 2025. 

“Please know that our priority remains the same: to foster a welcoming and supportive environment for all students at Marshall University,” Simms said. “Our mission is to ensure that every student – regardless of background – has access to the resources, connections and opportunities needed to thrive.” 

 

