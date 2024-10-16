Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

Eagles complete comeback against the Herd

Joseph DiCristofaro, Sports Editor
October 16, 2024
HerdZone
Verhoff prepares to kick with Alec Clark holding.

Despite holding a 23-3 lead going into the fourth quarter, Marshall Football lost to the Georgia Southern Eagles 24-23 in Statesboro, Georgia, Saturday, Oct. 12, to extend its losing streak on the road to over 400 days.

“It’s a great learning lesson,” head coach Charles Huff said. “When you don’t take advantage of opportunities to put teams away in this league, and you let them hang around, this is what you get. Hopefully, we learn from it. Way too many missed opportunities. The things we didn’t do in games we were successful – turnovers, penalties – showed up today.”

This loss now makes the Herd 0-3 on the road this season. Marshall’s last win away from Huntington was on Sept. 9, 2023, against the East Carolina Pirates in Greenville, North Carolina.

The Herd controlled the momentum of the game going into the fourth quarter. Marshall dominated the Eagles on the ground and through the air. Quarterback Braylon Braxton connected with tight end Toby Payne for both of the Herd’s touchdowns.

Story continues below advertisement

Kicker Rece Verhoff contributed three field goals to the scoring effort, including a career-long 51-yarder.

After the third quarter, the Eagles started the comeback, supported by its remaining fans making a rally towel chain that spanned the entire stadium. The improbable four-score comeback began with a safety after quarterback Stone Earle received an intentional grounding penalty in the Herd’s endzone. 

Earle started the game for Marshall and led the offense the entire first quarter. Braxton and Earle were swapped multiple times throughout the game, most notably in the fourth quarter after Earle’s safety. 

The Herd’s gameplan began to unravel before its eyes as Braxton fumbled on two consecutive drives with under five minutes left in the contest. Both resulted in touchdowns from the once-stagnant Eagles offense. 

“Under four minutes with the ball and the lead, we should be able to run the clock out. We weren’t able to do that, and when you turn the ball over, it gives the other team momentum,” Huff said.

Eagles quarterback Dexter Williams II filled in for starting quarterback JC French after he left the game with an apparent concussion. With 60 seconds left, Williams launched the ball 34 yards down the right sideline and found wide receiver Derwin Burgess Jr. to give Georgia Southern a 24-23 lead.

With 34 seconds left on the clock, and Earle back in the game, he threw the game-ending interception to seal the Herd’s fate. On the last three drives for the Herd, both quarterbacks combined for three turnovers after only giving up one interception all season.

Following the loss to the Eagles, the Herd will return to Joan C. Edwards Stadium to play another team from the Peach State as they take on the Georgia State Panthers on Thursday, Oct. 17. 

Joseph DiCristofaro can be contacted at [email protected].



Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$150
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in Football
Braylon Braxton earned SBC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against Appalachian State.
Herd decimates Mountaineers in Homecoming Game
GALLERY: Marshall vs. Appalachian State
The 2024 Homecoming game against Appalachian State will take place in the Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Oct. 5.
Marshall vs App State: The show must go on
Fitzpatrick dives for the end zone.
Herd bucks the Broncos at home
Pennington readies his team for the snap of the ball.
Pennington reflects on 1999 MAC Championship Game
Quarterback Stone Earle faces off against the Buckeyes
Marshall falls to Buckeyes 49-14
More in SPORTS
Joao Roberto celebrates with his teammates following his goal in the final moments to tie the game.
Men’s Soccer draws with the Dukes
Swim and Dive notches second straight WV Games Championship
Hoops in Huntington swept the street
Hoops in Huntington swept the street
Men’s Soccer slays the Monarchs
Men’s Soccer slays the Monarchs
Dot Hicks
Dot Hicks looks back on storied past
Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Week Alexander Stjernegaard launches the ball during a previous matchup at Hoops Family Field.
Men’s Soccer outlasts the Gamecocks
More in Staff
University hosts mayoral and gubernatorial debates
Connecticut Army National Guard members, accompanied by civilian volunteers, deliver supplies to residents in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Burnsville, N.C.
Back-to-back Hurricanes slam the south
Patricia (left) and Martin (right) Saunders
Couples on Campus: The Saunders
Salsa Under the Stars Gallery
Salsa Under the Stars Gallery
Pictured left-to-right: 2023 Homecoming attendant Semoni Weaver, vice president of Intercultural and Student Affairs Marcie Simms, 2024 homecoming attendant Kylie Fisher, first woman Alys Smith, University President Brad D. Smith and 2024 attendant Dylan Ellison.
Hurricane support takes the crown at Homecoming game
Abigail Cutlip post bashing the car at Car Bash
I channeled Carrie Underwood for Homecoming Week
Donate to The Parthenon
$150
$500
Contributed
Our Goal