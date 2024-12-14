Marshall declines bowl game invitation

After a year of success for the Thundering Herd Football team, winning the Sun Belt title and finishing 10-3, Marshall University announced they will be declining to participate in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl.

The Herd was originally scheduled to play the no.22 ranked Army on Dec. 28.

In a press release sent out by Marshall, the university said, “the implications of the shifting landscape of college athletics including NIL and the transfer portal, have significantly impacted our team’s roster.”

“At this moment, our football program’s participation numbers create a major concern for the health and safety of our current student athletes to compete in a safe, viable manner,” the statement went on to say.

Louisiana Tech University- who finished 5-7 and 5th in Conference USA play- will take Marshall’s place in the game.

“We regret the impact this has had on those involved,” Marshall said in the press release. “We extend our deepest apologies to the U.S. Military Academy for any disruption or disappointment. Army’s football program embodies the highest values of discipline, honor and service, and competing against such a distinguished opponent is a privilege.”

Marshall will look to rebound next season with new head coach Tony Gibson.

Nate Harrah can be contacted at [email protected].