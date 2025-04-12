Marshall vs. WVU: Is the rivalry still alive?

Marshall vs. WVU: a century-old rivalry between the most beloved universities in West Virginia.

The rivalry has fizzled out for some fans despite various matchups in other sports, such as men’s soccer and baseball.

Both schools being football-centered, a matchup on the turf may be what’s needed to heat up the competition, but there are no signs of that coming to fruition any time soon.

Zack Windsor, WVU grad student, said it depends on what sport it is, but the days of a Marshall vs. WVU rivalry are seemingly over.

“I would say men’s soccer, baseball, you know, they still compete regularly, and they still compete at a high level, but I would say football and other sports – it’s pretty much dead,” he said.

He said, “Nobody around Morgantown, West Virginia, really cares about Marshall,” in comparison to caring about University of Pittsburgh.

Jake Maue, Marshall sports journalism major, said it’s still a rivalry, but one that has evolved throughout the years.

“I would say it’s still a rivalry, but WVU has dominated it for a while, excluding soccer,” he said. “But I believe that baseball can also become competitive with the team we have this year.”

He added that Jack Cook Field, open since February 2024, may have contributed to the rise in team recruitment and confidence.

“It gives a place where more fans can gather and attend games, motivating the team to do better,” he said. “Not to mention new player facilities that they didn’t have access to when they played at the old field.”

Friends of Coal Bowl, a seven-year football series played between the two schools, ended in 2012. Tony Gibson, head coach of the Thundering Herd, said in December 2024 he’s in favor of giving the series another shot.

Rich Rodriguez, head coach for the Mountaineers, gave a swift answer regarding the idea on the Pat McAfee Show.

“Gibby is a great friend of mine – was a great staff member, and we’re still very dear friends, but if you think I’ve spent one second thinking about Marshall, you’re wrong. I could care less what’s going on in Huntington,” Rodriguez said.

A recent Instagram poll offered insight into how spectators prefer to see a Marshall – WVU showdown play out.

Participants were asked, “Should Marshall play WVU in football?”

Out of 117 responses, 68% said, “Yes, once a season;” 16% said, “Play an exhibition game;” 14% said “Restart the bowl series;” and 3% said, “Never again should the schools play one another in football.”

Holly Belmont can be contacted at [email protected].