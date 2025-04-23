Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

Student government strikes down student fee increase

Holly Belmont, Staff Reporter
April 23, 2025
Olivia Andrew-Vaughan
Connor Waller is the president of the student government association at Marshall University

A recent proposal to increase a student fee was shot down by the Student Government Association. 

Marshall Athletic Director Christian Spears visited the SGA to propose a fee increase of $6 per credit hour. In turn, the excess money would be used to fund the maintenance of athletic facilities. 

Spears offered SGA a cut of the rental income from renting out athletic facilities — a business partnership, as recently elected Student Body President Connor Waller described it.

“Essentially, a kickback for supporting this initiative,” Waller said. “He was seeking SGA support for the initiative prior to taking it to the Board of Governors.” 

Story continues below advertisement

Waller, curious to know the amounts in question, did the math and estimated the answer. 

“Assuming that the average student enrolls in 15 credit hours per semester, this would equate to $180 per year – $720 over the course of four years,” Waller said. “Estimating that undergraduate enrollment will hover between 8,000 to 10,000 students, athletics would be receiving between $1,440,000 and $1,800,000 from students.” 

SGA, Waller said, did not support the initiative. 

“As representatives of the student body, every decision we make impacts each and every student,” he said. “This request by Spears would be a large financial burden for students.”

Waller also said questions were abundant as SGA had less than 12 hours of notice about Spears’ appearance and, upon questioning, did not provide a specific plan or data. 

The meeting, Waller said, grew strained as both parties disagreed. 

“I am beyond proud of SGA’s approach to this issue,” Waller said. “The questions asked and the following discussion represented a legislative body truly concerned about student issues.”

Spears, who replied to The Parthenon’s request for comment, said he did present a revenue-sharing plan to SGA, and added he “did not explain it well, and, for that, we are sincerely sorry.” 

In Spears’ words, athletic facilities, subject to wear and tear, would be rented more often, providing more money flowing inward. 

“As you can imagine, there is quite a bit of wear and tear on facilities when you rent them to third parties,” he said. “However, there is rental revenue and great potential for more.” 

He said SGA could steward their cut of the revenue money any way they see fit. 

“We think it would have grown to six figures in revenue, but we did not give them a specific plan,” Spears said. “We all decided that it wasn’t the right time to review the opportunity, so we did not ask them to vote it up or down.”

Continued partnership, Spears said, is a priority for him. 

“We simply said let’s continue to partner on the great things we already do together,” he said. “The spring and fall fountain ceremonies are a great example of our partnership with SGA.”

He added students should feel great about SGA representatives. 

“They care, and they are inquisitive, and they want to make sure all students have a great experience,” Spears said. “Again, that’s our goal as well.”

Holly Belmont can be contacted at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$570
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in CAMPUS LIFE
Gunter-Seymour shared poems from an assortment of her publications on Wednesday, April 16.
Visiting Writers Series features Appalachian poet
Fishman, who once wanted to be a rockstar, brought his guitar to the stage after finishing up his Amicus Curiae lecture.
‘Who do you want to be?’
Chapter president Katie Crouch serves last year's breakfast. (Courtesy of Katie Crouch)
Annual Strawberry Breakfast set to serve sweet tradition, strong purpose
The Waller Davis cabinet will serve throughout the 2025-2026 school year.
Waller and Davis to lead student government
Alpha Chi Omega was named the winning sorority at this year's Greek Sing on April 5.
Alpha Chi Omega, Sigma Phi Epsilon win big at Greek Sing
Abby Beagle performing at last year's Greek Sing (Courtesy of Delta Zeta)
Delta Zeta aims to defend Greek Sing title
More in SGA
Student body vice president Connor Waller and Student body president Brea Belville (The Parthenon/Abigail Cutlip).
Parking technology underway according to Belville-Waller administration
Erik Cochrane
SGA transitions to new marketing chair amid skepticism
Newly elected SGA Vice President Connor Waller and President Brea Belville
Belville and Waller Secure Victory in SGA Election
The candidates for student body president and vice president pose for a photo before the debate. L-R: Brea Belville, Conner Waller, Luke Jeffery, Nico Raffinengo.
SGA Presidential Candidates Face Off in Debate
SGA Senator Hayleigh Slater
SGA Aims to Save Students’ Time
Pantry manager Eva Rhodes and assistant pantry manager Eli Patterson prepare food.
SGA Expands Campus Food Pantry
More in SPOTLIGHT
Official university seal featuring namesake John Marshall outside the Rec Center
ACLU-WV sues Trump administration for revoking Marshall student’s visa
Cara Filler (Courtesy of Cara Filler)
More than a statistic: the impact of driving safety
Kat and Tracy recently traveled to Grand Teton National Park after exploring many of West Virginia’s state parks together. (Courtesy of Kat Smith)
Couples on Campus: The Smiths
Waller Davis 2025 Logo (Courtesy of Waller Davis)
Waller and Davis aim for transparency with students
The ACE Center is located in East Hall.
DEI plans finalized, set to reach broader audience
The "Hands Off" website is now considered low risk on the Palo Alto firewall.
Protest website now accessible on university Wi-Fi
Donate to The Parthenon
$570
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal