Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

Spring sneak peek for upcoming football season

Nate Harrah, Sports Editor
April 10, 2025
Nate Harrah
Football looks to have strong starts like previous seasons, having not lost an season opening game since the 2013 season.

After months of training and scrimmages, the Marshall Football Spring Game will play Saturday, April 12, with gates opening at 2 p.m., and opening kickoff slated for 3 p.m.

First year head coach Tony Gibson said the team looks to continue their forward motion picking up off of last year’s Sun Belt Conference Championship win.

“I think these guys have a lot more juice – a lot more energy, and I think that comes with them getting comfortable within our schemes, and so I’ve challenged them, and I think that they they’ve accepted the challenge, and we stacked a couple good days together,” Gibson said. “So, where we started at back in March compared to where we’re at right now or last year. So excited about what we can do and how much better we can get over these next three or four practices that we have left.”

Gibson was hired in December after former head coach Charles Huff accepted the head coach position at the University of Southern Mississippi.

Story continues below advertisement

Gibson and the football team are continuing to look for ways to fill in the current gaps that they see. However, he said the team continues to get better every practice.

“With each day, our program becomes more complete, which helps us get started in our first season here at Marshall,” Gibson said. “I love the energy that this group possesses. There is a great combination of knowledge and success in football in the room, and these are all guys who know this state, Marshall University and its passion for football.”

The Spring Game isn’t the only Marshall Football related event happening. Prior to each Spring Game, the Spring Fountain Ceremony is held at the Memorial Fountain in the Student Center Plaza.

The ceremony takes place at 11:30 a.m. on April 12. After the ceremony, the Memorial Fountain gets turned back on for the year until the Novemeber ceremony, where the fountain is turned off.

This year, Jesse Smith, the 1974 Marshall Football Team Captain, will serve as the keynote speaker for the ceremony.

Smith came to Marshall as an offensive lineman for the Young Thundering Herd in 1971 after graduating as valedictorian from Barrackville High School in Fairmont, West Virginia.

Nate Harrah can be contacted at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$545
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in Football
Sun Belt fines Marshall for bowl opt-out following transfer portal losses
The Herd will start the 2025 season in an away matchup against Georgia.
Marshall declines bowl game invitation
Head coach Charles Huff and offensive lineman Logan Osburn celebrate following the win.
Marshall Football makes history in SBC Championship
Huff has been with the Herd since 2021.
Gibson in, Huff out as head coach of Marshall Football
The Herd defeated the Chanticleers 31-19.
Football crushes Coastal Carolina
The Herd defense resets after halting the offense.
Herd gains bowl eligibility after routing Southern Miss
More in SPORTS
Even though the team lost the series, each game featured close scores, being one run apart.
Baseball wins the final battle, loses the war against the Trojans
The performances by the Swimming and Diving team led Marshall to place second at the SBC Swimming and Diving Championships
Swimming & Diving celebrates a week of awards
The previous weeks SBC player, Rielly Lucas comes in clutch for the Herd hitting four RBI and scoring four runs over the series
Softball steals the series against top rival in style
Rielly Lucas was awarded Sun Belt Conference Softball Player of The Week after the strong performance against JMU.
Softball soars in scoring in series sweep
Marshall Track & Field athletes compiled over 37 top five finishes throughout the whole invitational.
Track & Field break records in outdoor season opener
Ciccarelli was named for two titles in the 2024 season. (Courtesy of Beatrice Ciccarelli)
Athlete Spotlight: Q&A with Beatrice Ciccarelli
More in Staff
Mukherjee will leave the university on July 1 to begin his term as provost at Georgia Southern University after eight years of service at Marshall. (Courtesy of Avi Mukherjee)
Home is where the Herd is: Provost Mukherjee bids Marshall farewell
Students swab their mouths for stem cells in the hope that one of them is a match for a Huntington resident diagnosed with blood cancer.
Bone marrow drive aims to save lives of local, worldwide cancer patients
Soledad O’Brien is an award-winning journalist (Courtesy of Marshall University).
Broadcast journalist to deliver keynote address at spring commencement
Defense attorney Dick Harpootlian, center, reacts to Judge Jean Toal during the Alex Murdaugh jury-tampering hearing at the Richland County Judicial Center, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, in Columbia, S.C. (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)
Hunter Biden hires notorious lawyer in trial
(L to R) Stephanie Thacker, Melissa Blatt, Arminta Spaulding, Mattie Shuler and Christine Jacobs served as panelists for the sixth Alys Smith Symposium for Women Professionals on April 1.
Legal wisdom: Women in law talk careers, challenges and change
Teal lights have been placed around campus in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
Campus lit up in teal for Sexual Assault Awareness Month
Donate to The Parthenon
$545
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal