Spring sneak peek for upcoming football season

After months of training and scrimmages, the Marshall Football Spring Game will play Saturday, April 12, with gates opening at 2 p.m., and opening kickoff slated for 3 p.m.

First year head coach Tony Gibson said the team looks to continue their forward motion picking up off of last year’s Sun Belt Conference Championship win.

“I think these guys have a lot more juice – a lot more energy, and I think that comes with them getting comfortable within our schemes, and so I’ve challenged them, and I think that they they’ve accepted the challenge, and we stacked a couple good days together,” Gibson said. “So, where we started at back in March compared to where we’re at right now or last year. So excited about what we can do and how much better we can get over these next three or four practices that we have left.”

Gibson was hired in December after former head coach Charles Huff accepted the head coach position at the University of Southern Mississippi.

Gibson and the football team are continuing to look for ways to fill in the current gaps that they see. However, he said the team continues to get better every practice.

“With each day, our program becomes more complete, which helps us get started in our first season here at Marshall,” Gibson said. “I love the energy that this group possesses. There is a great combination of knowledge and success in football in the room, and these are all guys who know this state, Marshall University and its passion for football.”

The Spring Game isn’t the only Marshall Football related event happening. Prior to each Spring Game, the Spring Fountain Ceremony is held at the Memorial Fountain in the Student Center Plaza.

The ceremony takes place at 11:30 a.m. on April 12. After the ceremony, the Memorial Fountain gets turned back on for the year until the Novemeber ceremony, where the fountain is turned off.

This year, Jesse Smith, the 1974 Marshall Football Team Captain, will serve as the keynote speaker for the ceremony.

Smith came to Marshall as an offensive lineman for the Young Thundering Herd in 1971 after graduating as valedictorian from Barrackville High School in Fairmont, West Virginia.

