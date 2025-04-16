Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

Men’s Soccer finishes the spring season with a championship

Nate Harrah, Sports Editor
April 16, 2025
Courtesy of Marshall University Men’s Soccer via Twitter
Ryan Godard, Rai Pinto, Ryan Holmes, Takahiro Fujita celebrates Marshall’s first Spring Championship win since the 2022 season.

As a member of the College Spring League, the Herd beat the Michigan State Spartans in penalty kicks 4-3 to take revenge on them for the 2024 CSL Tournament loss against the Spartans.

The Spartans and Herd met up in Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, for the finals.

Michigan State jumped out to an early lead when Spartan attacker Andrew Darakdjian fired a shot past Marshall’s goalkeeper, Dan Rose, to make the score 1-0 in just the first 10 minutes of the game.

Just a few minutes later, Marshall’s Rai Pinto was able to even the match 1-1.

Story continues below advertisement

Michigan State wouldn’t let up easily; they immediately fired back with another goal, this time by Aidan Phelan to give the Spartans the lead again 2-1 going into halftime.

In the second half, Marshall scored nearly back-to-back goals by Stephane Njike and Loic Sany Kong to regain the lead for Marshall.

Near the end of regulation, Spartan forward Oscar Huerta evened the score again to force overtime and penalty kicks.

However, after all the drama in the game, Marshall ended up on top after penalty to secure the CSL championship win.

Rose spent all 90 minutes of the match protecting the net with three saves for the herd.

Before the championship, Marshall went 3-0-1 for the South League in the round robin tournament with wins over Butler University (forfeit), a 3-1 victory of the University of Louisville and a 3-1 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes, but did feature a loss to the Xavier University Musketeers.

Michigan State finished first in the North League with a record of 2-0-2, with 2-1 wins against University of Michigan Wolverines and the University of Dayton Flyers.

After the tournament, Karill Pakhomov, Pinto and Joao Roberto were named to the College Spring League All-League South Division team.

Njike was named MVP of the tournament as well.

Marshall looks to have another standout season under head coach Chris Grassie after making it to the national championship finals last year but falling just short against the University of Vermont Catamounts in overtime.

Nate Harrah can be contacted at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$545
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in Men's Soccer
Joao Roberto sizes up the ball during a previous match this season.
Men’s Soccer drops SBC championship to WVU
Rai Pinto celebrates following his goal against the Monarchs in the quarter-final matchup.
Men’s Soccer advances to SBC semi-finals
Rodrigues dos Santos celebrates after his goal.
Men’s Soccer draws with the Wildcats
Fujita launches the ball during a previous match.
Men’s and Women’s Soccer battle in Conway
Players celebrate during a previous match at home.
Men’s Soccer knocks off the Knights
Joao Roberto celebrates with his teammates following his goal in the final moments to tie the game.
Men’s Soccer draws with the Dukes
More in SPORTS
West Virginia University holds the Friends of Coal Bowl with a 12-0 over Marshall, with the teams first meeting all the way back in 1911. (Courtesy of Couz’s Corner via Youtube)
Marshall vs. WVU: Is the rivalry still alive?
Football looks to have strong starts like previous seasons, having not lost an season opening game since the 2013 season.
Spring sneak peek for upcoming football season
Even though the team lost the series, each game featured close scores, being one run apart.
Baseball wins the final battle, loses the war against the Trojans
The performances by the Swimming and Diving team led Marshall to place second at the SBC Swimming and Diving Championships
Swimming & Diving celebrates a week of awards
The previous weeks SBC player, Rielly Lucas comes in clutch for the Herd hitting four RBI and scoring four runs over the series
Softball steals the series against top rival in style
Rielly Lucas was awarded Sun Belt Conference Softball Player of The Week after the strong performance against JMU.
Softball soars in scoring in series sweep
More in Staff
Mukherjee will leave the university on July 1 to begin his term as provost at Georgia Southern University after eight years of service at Marshall. (Courtesy of Avi Mukherjee)
Home is where the Herd is: Provost Mukherjee bids Marshall farewell
Students swab their mouths for stem cells in the hope that one of them is a match for a Huntington resident diagnosed with blood cancer.
Bone marrow drive aims to save lives of local, worldwide cancer patients
Soledad O’Brien is an award-winning journalist (Courtesy of Marshall University).
Broadcast journalist to deliver keynote address at spring commencement
Defense attorney Dick Harpootlian, center, reacts to Judge Jean Toal during the Alex Murdaugh jury-tampering hearing at the Richland County Judicial Center, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, in Columbia, S.C. (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)
Hunter Biden hires notorious lawyer in trial
(L to R) Stephanie Thacker, Melissa Blatt, Arminta Spaulding, Mattie Shuler and Christine Jacobs served as panelists for the sixth Alys Smith Symposium for Women Professionals on April 1.
Legal wisdom: Women in law talk careers, challenges and change
Teal lights have been placed around campus in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
Campus lit up in teal for Sexual Assault Awareness Month
Donate to The Parthenon
$545
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal