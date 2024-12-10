Marshall Football makes history in SBC Championship

After a 10-year championship drought, the Marshall University Thundering Herd won its first Sun Belt Championship title against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns football on Saturday, Dec. 7.

With only two years in the Sun Belt Conference, the Herd’s win produced the first road win in Sun Belt football history and the largest margin of victory for an SBC title game.

“I could not be prouder of a group of guys,” head coach Charles Huff said. “I’m so appreciative of their buy-in, and it helps me understand that the process works. This is a huge moment for Marshall University, and I’m appreciative to be the leader that got us to this point. To be the first team to win a Sun Belt Championship, you can’t erase that.”

“The recruiting pitch that they gave me – that they were bringing in players to win a championship,” quarterback Braylon Braxton said, “all the way back from January, that was the goal. To feel that come to light tonight, it’s humbling.”

Braxton was named the Sun Belt Championship MVP while throwing for 193 yards and a pair of touchdowns while Marshall gained 217 yards on the ground and controlled the ball for nearly 34 minutes in the victory.

In the second half, Braxton made his final touchdown throw to Bralon Brown, and Jordan Houston scored a rushing touchdown, leaving the scoreboard at 31-3.

Marshall has been a part of the Sun Belt conference since 2022. The Herd’s last conference title appearance was against the University of Alabama at Birmingham, who lost 22-13 in their home stadium, naming Marshall the 2020 Conference USA East champions. Their last conference title win was a 26-23 victory at the 2014 C-USA Championships against the Louisiana Tech University Bulldogs.

Next season will introduce many shake ups to the Thundering Herd, as players such as Braxton have already announced they will be entering the NCAA transfer portal.

As for now, the Herd will finish their football season with the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana. The team will take on no. 19-ranked Army in the matchup starting at 9:15 p.m. on Dec. 28 at Independence Stadium.

Nate Harrah can be contacted at [email protected].