Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

Marshall Football makes history in SBC Championship

Nate Harrah, Student Reporter
December 10, 2024
Courtesy of HerdZone
Head coach Charles Huff and offensive lineman Logan Osburn celebrate following the win.

After a 10-year championship drought, the Marshall University Thundering Herd won its first Sun Belt Championship title  against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns football on Saturday, Dec. 7.

With only two years in the Sun Belt Conference, the Herd’s win produced the first road win in Sun Belt football history and the largest margin of victory for an SBC title game.

“I could not be prouder of a group of guys,” head coach Charles Huff said. “I’m so appreciative of their buy-in, and it helps me understand that the process works. This is a huge moment for Marshall University, and I’m appreciative to be the leader that got us to this point. To be the first team to win a Sun Belt Championship, you can’t erase that.”

“The recruiting pitch that they gave me – that they were bringing in players to win a championship,” quarterback Braylon Braxton said, “all the way back from January, that was the goal. To feel that come to light tonight, it’s humbling.”

Story continues below advertisement

Braxton was named the Sun Belt Championship MVP while throwing for 193 yards and a pair of touchdowns while Marshall gained 217 yards on the ground and controlled the ball for nearly 34 minutes in the victory.

In the second half, Braxton made his final touchdown throw to Bralon Brown, and Jordan Houston scored a rushing touchdown, leaving the scoreboard at 31-3. 

Marshall has been a part of the Sun Belt conference since 2022.  The Herd’s last conference title appearance was against the University of Alabama at Birmingham, who lost 22-13 in their home stadium, naming Marshall the 2020 Conference USA East champions. Their last conference title win was a 26-23 victory at the 2014 C-USA Championships against the Louisiana Tech University Bulldogs. 

Next season will introduce many shake ups to the Thundering Herd, as players such as Braxton have already announced they will be entering the NCAA transfer portal.

As for now, the Herd will finish their football season with the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana. The team will take on no. 19-ranked Army in the matchup starting at 9:15 p.m. on Dec. 28 at Independence Stadium.

 

Nate Harrah can be contacted at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$400
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in Football
The Herd will start the 2025 season in an away matchup against Georgia.
Marshall declines bowl game invitation
Huff has been with the Herd since 2021.
Gibson in, Huff out as head coach of Marshall Football
The Herd defeated the Chanticleers 31-19.
Football crushes Coastal Carolina
The Herd defense resets after halting the offense.
Herd gains bowl eligibility after routing Southern Miss
Christian Fitzpatrick celebrates following his touchdown to give the Herd the lead.
Late game scores lead the Herd past the War Hawks
The Herd will start the 2025 season in an away matchup against Georgia.
Herd pounces on the Panthers
More in Reporters
Joao Roberto sizes up the ball during a previous match this season.
Men’s Soccer drops SBC championship to WVU
Monta's book discussing the power of liberal education
Columbia scholar talked the transformative power of classic philosphy at the MSC
University and Adobe officials cut the ribbon at the ceremony.
Marshall named first Adobe Creative Campus in state
Students prepare for Thanksgiving Break
Republicans prepare for Trump’s second term
Rai Pinto celebrates following his goal against the Monarchs in the quarter-final matchup.
Men’s Soccer advances to SBC semi-finals
More in SPORTS
Women’s Basketball falls to George Mason
Rodrigues dos Santos celebrates after his goal.
Men’s Soccer draws with the Wildcats
Volleyball prepares for road trip
Jackson coaches during a previous season.
Men’s Basketball batters the Bears
Women’s Basketball takes down UPIKE
Women’s Basketball takes down UPIKE
Women’s Soccer prepares for final matchup
Women’s Soccer prepares for final matchup
Donate to The Parthenon
$400
$500
Contributed
Our Goal