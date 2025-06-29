Several Marshall football games given game times

A brand-new era, a brand-new season, starts on Saturday, Aug. 30, at 3:30 p.m.

Five of Marshall’s football games have been given official start times, including Marshall’s first game of the season.

Marshall will travel to Athens, Georgia, to take on the Georgia Bulldogs on Aug. 30 with a recently-announced start time of 3:30 pm.

It was also announced that the game will be broadcast on ESPN.

The Herd’s first two home games of the season against the Missouri State Bears, Sept. 6, and the Eastern Kentucky Colonies, Sept. 13, will start at 6 p.m. Both games can be streamed on ESPN+.

Marshall’s final non-conference matchup against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium will start at 7 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN platforms.

Only one conference matchup has been announced for the Herd: when they travel to Conway, South Carolina, to take on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, the kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN/ESPN2.

The other game times for Marshall have not yet been announced, but the rest of the Herd’s schedule is as follows: Louisiana (away), Sept. 27; Old Dominion (home), Oct. 11; Texas State (home), Oct. 18; James Madison (home), Nov. 8; Georgia State (away), Nov. 15; App State (away), Nov. 22, and Georgia Southern (home), Nov. 29.

It was also recently announced that the Sun Belt Conference Championship game, on Dec. 5 at 7 p.m., will be broadcast on ESPN.

