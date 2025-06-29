Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

Several Marshall football games given game times

Nate Harrah, Sports Editor
June 29, 2025
Wade Sullivan
Football looks to have strong starts like previous seasons, having not lost an season opening game since the 2013 season.

A brand-new era, a brand-new season, starts on Saturday, Aug. 30, at 3:30 p.m.

Five of Marshall’s football games have been given official start times, including Marshall’s first game of the season.

Marshall will travel to Athens, Georgia, to take on the Georgia Bulldogs on Aug. 30 with a recently-announced start time of 3:30 pm.

It was also announced that the game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Story continues below advertisement

The Herd’s first two home games of the season against the Missouri State Bears, Sept. 6, and the Eastern Kentucky Colonies, Sept. 13, will start at 6 p.m. Both games can be streamed on ESPN+.

Marshall’s final non-conference matchup against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium will start at 7 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN platforms.

Only one conference matchup has been announced for the Herd: when they travel to Conway, South Carolina, to take on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, the kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN/ESPN2.

The other game times for Marshall have not yet been announced, but the rest of the Herd’s schedule is as follows: Louisiana (away), Sept. 27; Old Dominion (home), Oct. 11; Texas State (home), Oct. 18; James Madison (home), Nov. 8; Georgia State (away), Nov. 15; App State (away), Nov. 22, and Georgia Southern (home), Nov. 29.

It was also recently announced that the Sun Belt Conference Championship game, on Dec. 5 at 7 p.m., will be broadcast on ESPN.

Nate Harrah can be contacted at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$1000
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in Football
Coming off of a 10-3 season, the team is on the road to improve after losing a lot of the team to the transfer portal.
Football shows promise at Spring Game showcase
West Virginia University holds the Friends of Coal Bowl with a 12-0 over Marshall, with the teams first meeting all the way back in 1911. (Courtesy of Couz’s Corner via Youtube)
Marshall vs. WVU: Is the rivalry still alive?
Football looks to have strong starts like previous seasons, having not lost an season opening game since the 2013 season.
Spring sneak peek for upcoming football season
Sun Belt fines Marshall for bowl opt-out following transfer portal losses
The Herd will start the 2025 season in an away matchup against Georgia.
Marshall declines bowl game invitation
Head coach Charles Huff and offensive lineman Logan Osburn celebrate following the win.
Marshall Football makes history in SBC Championship
More in SPORTS
Jackson first started working with the Herd since the 2017-2018 season under former head coach Dan D’Antoni.
Marshall head coach extended until 2030
The Coal Cats are fourth in the Appalachian East Division and 3.5 games back from first place.
Coal Cats return home after a roller coaster of a road trip
The Black Bears have been a team since 2015. The Black Bears are also the MLB Draft League champions in 2022 and 2023. (Courtesy of MLB Draft League and West Virginia Black Bears)
West Virginia Black Bears still in the hunt after rough loss
The Coal Cats play at the Jack Cook Field, Marshall Baseball's home stadium.
Coal Cats suffer come-from-behind defeat in home opening contest
Kylie Fisher, Sophia Hurrion, Aisling McGrane and Emma Vanderheyden were honored in a pre-match ceremony against the Texas State Bobcats for Senior Day where they swept them in all six finished matches.
Tennis wraps up regular season: looks forward to SBC Tournament
Although Red Dawson’s time as a part of Marshall’s coaching staff led to a record of only 7-30-1, his influence at Marshall means more than just a record.
New football endowment named after ‘Marshall Legend’
More in SPOTLIGHT
A painting featured at the "Don't Say Gay" art exhibit.
Queer art in Huntington highlights individuality
University President Brad Smith
A presidential Q&A: the past, present & future of Brad D. Smith
Demolition on Holderby Hall began earlier this month.
Holderby comes down, but its stories stand tall
The New River Gorge Bridge is a steel arch bridge spanning 3,030 feet long over the New River Gorge.
Postcards from The Parthenon: New River Gorge
Carl and Anna Mummert enjoy a healthy work-life balance spending quiet evenings together. (Courtesy of Anna Mummert)
Couples on Campus: The Mummerts
Soleil Woolard
Pride and prejudice just do not mix
Donate to The Parthenon
$1000
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal