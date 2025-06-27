Marshall University's Student Newspaper

Queer art in Huntington highlights individuality

Soleil Woolard, Opinions and Cultures Editor
June 27, 2025
Soleil Woolard
A painting featured at the “Don’t Say Gay” art exhibit.

It’s hard to find a community in Appalachia as a queer person, but Huntington is booming with it, one Huntington resident said.

The Huntington Artists Collective and Studios (HACkS) presented “Don’t Say Gay (a queer art exhibition)” in the West Edge Factory’s Turret Art Gallery on June 12, featuring many different art pieces by queer community members in Huntington.

“I was so excited to come out and see all of the art,” KT Terry said. “It’s nice to see how different people express their experiences, especially in the queer community. I was really excited to see the creativity and the individuality that comes from it.”

The gallery presented works by local artists, such as Amy Pabst, Levi Simpkins, Sa-Rai Robinette and Oliver Lovejoy, The works ranged from sculptures to paintings to fashion designs, crochet and more.

Story continues below advertisement

This exhibit not only promoted queer artists but also the very community within Huntington.

“It is so nice just to see that other people are like me. I feel like people care and understand it. It’s hard to find community in a little place like this,” Terry said.

Terry said Huntington’s queer community is very close-knit and willing to welcome strangers and familiar faces alike.

“I think the queer community here, everybody pretty much knows each other, and if they don’t know you, they’re happy to know you,” Terry said.

This art gallery, though, is not the only way to keep in touch with artists in the queer community, as a mission of HACkS is to promote inclusivity in the space of Huntington.

Aside from the art gallery, HACkS has hosted many events this summer – including video game tournaments, sound sessions, and cat art shows – and will continue to do so throughout the season.

Their next event will be a Mario Kart tournament and costume contest on July 11, featuring performances by Moonbeau, RAN and Miss Coyote. Doors open at 8 p.m., and a $10 donation is suggested at the door.

The HACkS art studio is located on the fifth floor of the West Virginia Building at 910 Fourth Ave.

Soleil Woolard can be contacted at [email protected].

