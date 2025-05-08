Tri Sigma leaders step up mid-semester to fill key roles

When two Tri Sigma executive board members stepped down mid-semester, Lily Zukowski and KalLee Ellis didn’t hesitate to take their places — each embracing leadership roles with confidence and commitment.

“I never felt nervous stepping into this role,” Ellis said. “I knew I had the qualifications and the qualities needed to be successful in this role, so I felt comfortable taking on the challenge.”

Zukowski, the director of member development, and Ellis, the vice president of harm reduction, both assumed their positions unexpectedly after vacancies opened mid-term. Each was voted in by chapter members and tasked with immediately catching up on responsibilities that had been underway since the start of the semester.

For Zukowski, the opportunity arrived after the previous officer left. She stepped in quickly and said her biggest challenge was simply the learning curve of getting up to speed.

“I think the biggest challenge was trying to figure out where to pick up,” Zukowski said. “I took on this role just three weeks before the end of the semester. I did not want to overwhelm myself or other members of the chapter by adding events or other opportunities that fall under this position with so little time to adjust and plan.”

Ellis faced a similar adjustment — especially while balancing a demanding academic schedule.

“The biggest challenge adjusting to this position so late in the semester was trying to juggle final exams, projects and presentations while also trying to learn the ins and outs of VPHR and completing all the required trainings and deadlines for my new position,” Ellis said.

Despite the rushed transition, both leaders say support from others has helped them settle into their roles. Ellis praised former officers for providing helpful materials.

“The previous VPHRs played a major role in helping me get caught up,” she said. “They sent me their notes, handbooks and all of the documentation they used to be successful in this position.”

Zukowski relied on executive board members and mentors to find her footing and said the experience taught her how meaningful the role truly is.

“I was encouraged by multiple people both on the executive board and other individuals in the chapter to apply for this position. The encouragement that they offered and gave me is what led me to apply, and their support is ultimately what led me to getting the position,” she said.

Ellis echoed the sentiment, saying the position gave her a clearer view of the chapter’s inner workings.

“I now see first hand all the work that goes on behind the scenes to keep the chapter running,” she said. “As just a member, you don’t get to see the dedication the executive board puts in.”

Both women mentioned the importance of time management and peer trust. For Ellis, a particularly meaningful moment came right after she was elected.

“A fellow sister came to me and said, ‘I am so glad you got this position. I know I can trust you with anything,’” Ellis said. “It made me feel incredibly special because it let me know that my sisters trust me and see me as a resource.”

Looking ahead, Ellis hopes to continue strengthening Tri Sigma’s relationships on campus.

“Though I only have one full semester to work toward this goal, I have full confidence that I can achieve it,” she said.

Both leaders said the experience has them considering future executive positions.

“This experience has made me think about running again,” Ellis said. “I don’t know which position I’d go for, but I’d love to be on exec for a full term.”

Zukowski said, “My insight into the inner workings now, while also recently being on the outside, makes me a good candidate to understand what the chapter is lacking, and what it is currently exceeding in.”

Their advice to others stepping into leadership unexpectedly: embrace the difficulty.

“Trying to integrate yourself with an executive board that has already been working together can be difficult,” Ellis said, “but overcoming those challenges is what makes you a better, more qualified leader.”

