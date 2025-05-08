Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

Tri Sigma leaders step up mid-semester to fill key roles

Tally Mamula, Student Reporter
May 8, 2025

When two Tri Sigma executive board members stepped down mid-semester, Lily Zukowski and KalLee Ellis didn’t hesitate to take their places — each embracing leadership roles with confidence and commitment.

“I never felt nervous stepping into this role,” Ellis said. “I knew I had the qualifications and the qualities needed to be successful in this role, so I felt comfortable taking on the challenge.”

Zukowski, the director of member development, and Ellis, the vice president of harm reduction, both assumed their positions unexpectedly after vacancies opened mid-term. Each was voted in by chapter members and tasked with immediately catching up on responsibilities that had been underway since the start of the semester.

For Zukowski, the opportunity arrived after the previous officer left. She stepped in quickly and said her biggest challenge was simply the learning curve of getting up to speed.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think the biggest challenge was trying to figure out where to pick up,” Zukowski said. “I took on this role just three weeks before the end of the semester. I did not want to overwhelm myself or other members of the chapter by adding events or other opportunities that fall under this position with so little time to adjust and plan.”

Ellis faced a similar adjustment — especially while balancing a demanding academic schedule.

“The biggest challenge adjusting to this position so late in the semester was trying to juggle final exams, projects and presentations while also trying to learn the ins and outs of VPHR and completing all the required trainings and deadlines for my new position,” Ellis said. 

Despite the rushed transition, both leaders say support from others has helped them settle into their roles. Ellis praised former officers for providing helpful materials.

“The previous VPHRs played a major role in helping me get caught up,” she said. “They sent me their notes, handbooks and all of the documentation they used to be successful in this position.”

Zukowski relied on executive board members and mentors to find her footing and said the experience taught her how meaningful the role truly is.

“I was encouraged by multiple people both on the executive board and other individuals in the chapter to apply for this position. The encouragement that they offered and gave me is what led me to apply, and their support is ultimately what led me to getting the position,” she said. 

Ellis echoed the sentiment, saying the position gave her a clearer view of the chapter’s inner workings.

“I now see first hand all the work that goes on behind the scenes to keep the chapter running,” she said. “As just a member, you don’t get to see the dedication the executive board puts in.”

Both women mentioned the importance of time management and peer trust. For Ellis, a particularly meaningful moment came right after she was elected.

“A fellow sister came to me and said, ‘I am so glad you got this position. I know I can trust you with anything,’” Ellis said. “It made me feel incredibly special because it let me know that my sisters trust me and see me as a resource.”

Looking ahead, Ellis hopes to continue strengthening Tri Sigma’s relationships on campus.

“Though I only have one full semester to work toward this goal, I have full confidence that I can achieve it,” she said.

Both leaders said the experience has them considering future executive positions.

“This experience has made me think about running again,” Ellis said. “I don’t know which position I’d go for, but I’d love to be on exec for a full term.”

Zukowski said, “My insight into the inner workings now, while also recently being on the outside, makes me a good candidate to understand what the chapter is lacking, and what it is currently exceeding in.”

Their advice to others stepping into leadership unexpectedly: embrace the difficulty.

“Trying to integrate yourself with an executive board that has already been working together can be difficult,” Ellis said, “but overcoming those challenges is what makes you a better, more qualified leader.”

Tally Mamula can be contacted at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$580
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in CAMPUS LIFE
Hannah McCorkle (left) and Tayler Poe (right) at their RA Banquet in April. (Courtesy of Tayler Poe).
Greek Life and RA life: Marshall students learn to juggle it all
MU Paws utilizes therapy dogs to help students destress with a little bit of puppy love. (Courtesy of MU Paws).
MU Paws offers support animals for students to be 'pawsitively' stress-free
The event raised awareness for men's mental health (Courtesy of Sigma Alpha Epsilon via Instagram)
Philanthropy event "Mo Wash" makes a splash
Affording college in today’s economy: Students juggle jobs, stress
Sigma Phi Epsilon serves up spaghetti for a cause
Beyond a caffeine fix, coffee can often serve as a social aspect for students.
Marshall students weigh in on campus caffeine culture
More in Greek Life
Alpha Chi Omega at their annual Denim and Donuts event. (Courtesy of Alpha Chi Omega Instagram)
Alpha Chi Omega hosts Denim & Donuts to raise awareness for sexual assault survivors
CARES stands for Community Autism Resources & Education Systems.
CARES partners with fraternity to raise autism awareness
Chapter president Katie Crouch serves last year's breakfast. (Courtesy of Katie Crouch)
Annual Strawberry Breakfast set to serve sweet tradition, strong purpose
Alpha Chi Omega was named the winning sorority at this year's Greek Sing on April 5.
Alpha Chi Omega, Sigma Phi Epsilon win big at Greek Sing
Abby Beagle performing at last year's Greek Sing (Courtesy of Delta Zeta)
Delta Zeta aims to defend Greek Sing title
Greek Week to highlight philanthropy, community outreach
More in Reporters
Every bowl purchased at the event goes to provide 180 meals at Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington.
Students, local potters fight against food insecurity with Empty Bowls
Peckham is an award-winning author and professor of creative nonfiction in Marshall's English Department. (Courtesy of Rachael Peckham)
Marshall professor reflects on teaching career she ‘wouldn’t trade for anything’
AI assistant gives study help to students
Protesters gathered on Marshall’s campus to protest name changes post DEI rollback.
Community members protest changes to LGBTQ, intercultural offices
(Courtesy of Sunflower Seeds, Inc.)
How the Tri-State helps Ukraine
The updated mascot was posted on HerdZone in early April. (Courtesy of HerdZone via Instagram)
Vintage Marco logo receives a minor makeover
Donate to The Parthenon
$580
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal