Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

Marshall head coach extended until 2030

Nate Harrah, Sports Editor
June 28, 2025
Wade Sullivan
Jackson first started working with the Herd since the 2017-2018 season under former head coach Dan D’Antoni.

Cornelius Jackson, the head coach for Marshall Men’s Basketball, will continue to lead the Herd through the 2029-30 season, after signing an extension to his contract earlier this month.

In his first season as head coach, Jackson led the team to a 19-12 season and a 12-6 mark in Sun Belt Conference play, earning the No. 5 seed in the 2025 Sun Belt Conference tournament and exceeding the preseason prediction of finishing 10th.

Jackson’s performance as first-year head coach landed him being named as a finalist for two national awards: the Joe B. Hall Award, awarded to the top first-year head coach in Division I Men’s Basketball, and the Ben Jobe Award, awarded to the top minority head coach in Division I Men’s Basketball.

“I’m incredibly grateful to President Brad Smith, Christian Spears and the Board of Governors for their belief in me and our program,” Jackson said. “Marshall University is such a special place. I’m honored to continue representing this program, our student-athletes and our community. This extension isn’t just a commitment to me, it’s a commitment to the vision we share for Marshall Basketball. I couldn’t be more excited for where we’re headed.”

Story continues below advertisement

It was also announced that Steve Snell is coming back to the Herd, serving as an assistant head coach under Jackson.

Snell previously served in the same position for the Herd under former head coach Greg White from 1996 through the 2001 season. A portion of those seasons involved Cornelius Jackson’s tenure as a Marshall player. Jackson played for Marshall from 1998 to 2001.

Nate Harrah can be contacted at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$1000
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in Men's Basketball
Mingo finishes the season averaging 5.2 assist per game, tied for 44th in the nation, and 12.6 points per game.
Sun Belt Conference Championship: Men and Women fall in quarterfinals
Anochili-Killen led the SBC in field goal percentage at 56.3% and registered at least 10 points in 23 of the 30 games he played in, including five games of at least 20 points, with four double-doubles.
Basketball regular season wrap up
GALLERY: Men's basketball vs. Appalachian State
GALLERY: Men's basketball vs. Appalachian State
GALLERY: Men's Basketball vs. Old Dominion University
GALLERY: Men's Basketball vs. Old Dominion University
GALLERY: Men's Basketball vs. Arkansas State
GALLERY: Men's Basketball vs. Arkansas State
Obinna Anochili-Killen, forward for The Marshall Thundering Herd.
Marshall falls short against Georgia State in hard-fought battle
More in SPORTS
Football looks to have strong starts like previous seasons, having not lost an season opening game since the 2013 season.
Several Marshall football games given game times
The Coal Cats are fourth in the Appalachian East Division and 3.5 games back from first place.
Coal Cats return home after a roller coaster of a road trip
The Black Bears have been a team since 2015. The Black Bears are also the MLB Draft League champions in 2022 and 2023. (Courtesy of MLB Draft League and West Virginia Black Bears)
West Virginia Black Bears still in the hunt after rough loss
The Coal Cats play at the Jack Cook Field, Marshall Baseball's home stadium.
Coal Cats suffer come-from-behind defeat in home opening contest
Kylie Fisher, Sophia Hurrion, Aisling McGrane and Emma Vanderheyden were honored in a pre-match ceremony against the Texas State Bobcats for Senior Day where they swept them in all six finished matches.
Tennis wraps up regular season: looks forward to SBC Tournament
Although Red Dawson’s time as a part of Marshall’s coaching staff led to a record of only 7-30-1, his influence at Marshall means more than just a record.
New football endowment named after ‘Marshall Legend’
More in SPOTLIGHT
A painting featured at the "Don't Say Gay" art exhibit.
Queer art in Huntington highlights individuality
University President Brad Smith
A presidential Q&A: the past, present & future of Brad D. Smith
Demolition on Holderby Hall began earlier this month.
Holderby comes down, but its stories stand tall
The New River Gorge Bridge is a steel arch bridge spanning 3,030 feet long over the New River Gorge.
Postcards from The Parthenon: New River Gorge
Carl and Anna Mummert enjoy a healthy work-life balance spending quiet evenings together. (Courtesy of Anna Mummert)
Couples on Campus: The Mummerts
Soleil Woolard
Pride and prejudice just do not mix
Donate to The Parthenon
$1000
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal