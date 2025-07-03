Postcards from The Parthenon: Hocking Hills

With a two-hour drive from campus, you can find yourself lost in yet another set of hills: one of Ohio’s state parks, Hocking Hills State Park.

Hocking Hills is located near Logan, Ohio, and offers a variety of picture-perfect sights, tasty eats and beautiful hiking trails. Hocking Hills is a perfect location for any college student who wants to get away from the city and hike the day away.

ACTIVITIES

Hocking Hills features a variety of different trails, caves, nature preserves and lakes that all embrace the beauty of the land for anyone. Whether you want to take a nice stroll or push yourself through the steep terrain, Hocking Hills has it.

Story continues below advertisement

Though there are multiple different locations, hiking areas include: Ash Cave, Old Man’s Cave, Lake Logan, Cedar Falls and the Wayne National Forest.

In addition to hiking trails, Hocking Hills has rock climbing, horseback riding, petting zoos, kayaking, fishing, ziplining, art museums and a children’s museum, where you can not just learn about Hocking Hills but the whole nation, as well.

SHOPPING

Hocking Hills is home to different locations that sell art by local artists, such as the Somerset Arts Co-Op and the Jack Pine Studio. If you want to pick up a guitar in your time at the Hills, feel free to stop by the Zinn Music Shop. For any souvenirs or trinkets, the Old Man’s Cave General Store and Hocking Hill Rocks should have exactly what you’re looking for.

Outside of Hocking Hills, Logan features many different shops and thrift stores to check out all within a short drive of each other.

In the information center at Hocking Hills, they have a collection of anything you might need for your hike and some souvenirs for anyone who might be interested. Regardless of whether you need anything at the shop, make sure to stop in; the staff is incredibly friendly, and there is an abundance of information about the area and the trails

DINING

With all the things you can do in Hocking Hills, you’ll probably get a little famished. Hocking Hills has plenty of local restaurants that can satisfy your hunger and your sweet tooth.

A mile before you reach the park, you’ll find the Hocking Hills Coffee Emporium. This coffee shop is home to some delicious coffee, tasty sweets and eats and plenty of merchandise that captures the love the locals have for Hocking Hills. Get the cream cheese danish and the spiced cardamom latte — you won’t regret it.

Hocking Hills also has the Hocking Hills Frozen Yogurt Company, as well as wineries, diners, taverns and restaurants.

For anyone looking for a great pizza right near the park, check out Capt. Ron’s Pirate Pizza. Capt. Ron’s is only five miles away from the park, and even if you don’t like pizza, there are plenty of more options. Capt. Ron’s has a giant selection of homemade ice cream, subs and hot dogs.

Outside of the Hocking Hills region, you also have access to restaurants within a 20–30-minute drive from the state park. Whether you stop in Athens, Lancaster, Nelsonville or The Plains, you’re sure to find something tasty around.

Even though we’re nearing the end of June, the summer vibes are still booming. Go soak up some sun and get lost in the Hocking Hills.

Soleil Woolard can be contacted at [email protected].