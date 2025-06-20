Postcards from The Parthenon: New River Gorge

Just over two hours away from campus lies the nation’s newest (and West Virginia’s only) national park: the New River Gorge.

Located near Fayetteville, West Virginia, the New River Gorge National Park & Preserve and its surrounding areas offer a myriad of thrilling outdoor adventures year-round, and many of them are not only within the college-student-budget but also doable in one day.

ACTIVITIES

Although the New River Gorge may still be making its name as a national park, it certainly does not disappoint in comparison to the others.

The adventure starts before even leaving your vehicle, with overlooks of the bridge and river lining the sides of the roads.

The nearly 900-foot-tall and 3,000-foot-long bridge offers spectacular views from as low as the river to as high as the mountains that surround it.

Some of these views can only be achieved by taking one of the park’s many hiking trails or by hitching a ride down the river in a uniquely West Virginia way: white water rafting.

A few miles down the road, you can beat the heat in a slightly less extreme, but no less fun, manner at the ACE Adventure Water Park in Oak Hill.

This waterpark contains a large inflatable playground which sits on a lake in the ACE Adventure Resort. The resort is home to a number of other activities, such as camping, ziplining and ATV riding. Plus, it makes a great location for a music festival (which is what brought me to the Gorge once again last weekend)!

SHOPPING

Even if you’re not a fan of the outdoors, the New River Gorge area can still be the place for you.

Downtown Fayetteville boasts a number of local shops all within walking distance from one another. As a bonus, the walk is quite beautiful thanks to the town’s upkeeping of the historic district.

Within a one-mile radius, you can explore several thrift and antique stores, where you are bound to find a new collectible or clothing item, regardless of your taste.

Along with boutiques, there are many stores that sell souvenirs for tourists. Whether you want to go home with a New River Gorge sticker or hat, they’ve got you covered.

And, of course, there are plenty of places to purchase outdoor gear. Located all around the courthouse, you can find what you need for any adventure imaginable.

DINING

Two Fayetteville originals have been reviewed thousands of times on Google, and each of them has rightfully earned an average of over four and a half out of five stars.

Both Secret Sandwich Society and Pies & Pints are located just minutes away from the New River Gorge National Park, and they both deserve all the hype they have historically received.

Secret Sandwich Society is not only one of my favorite restaurants in Fayetteville but also one of my favorite restaurants of all time. Any time my schedule allows me to make a trip, I make sure to carve out an hour or two for lunch on their deck.

As its name suggests, SSS is the place to go for any specialty sandwich your heart could desire. My personal favorite is the Lady Bird, which is a grilled chicken sandwich with all the fixin’s, perfectly paired with their chips or fries and a peach tea.

Pies & Pints is another popular dining choice that will not steer you wrong. Like SSS, the restaurant’s name tells you all you need to know: craft pizza and craft beer.

While you can also find Pies & Pints in Morgantown and Charleston, as well as a handful of other locations on the East Coast, the Fayetteville location is the original, so eating here is a must-do on your trip.

Whether you’re eating solo or with a group, their pizzas are the perfect reward after a long day of hiking.

With two months of summer remaining, the New River Gorge is awaiting your visit. Take the trip now, and keep your calendar open for the 45th annual Bridge Day festival in October!

Baylee Parsons can be contacted at [email protected].