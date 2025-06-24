Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

Coal Cats return home after a roller coaster of a road trip

Nate Harrah, Sports Editor
June 24, 2025
Nate Harrah
The Coal Cats are fourth in the Appalachian East Division and 3.5 games back from first place.

The Tri-State Coal Cats (6-9) look to bounce back with a six-game home stand after a number of losses on the road.

The Coal Cats entered the road trip following a back-to-back doubleheader loss to the Greenville Flyboys, 7-1 and 9-4.

The Cats started the road trip being swept by the Pulaski River Turtles with two unfortunate losses, the first loss being especially close with a pitching battle score of 3-2 – the Cats’ bullpen throwing five scoreless innings.

However, Tri-State broke the five-game losing streak in dramatic fashion against the Burlington Sock Puppets. After being up 8-0 in the bottom of the sixth, the Sock Puppets battled back and nearly evened the game with the Cats, who gave up a three-run home run in the top of the ninth to make the score 9-8. In the end, though, the Coal Cats secured the win.

Story continues below advertisement

Tri-State kept the momentum going with a sweep of the Sock Puppets in a 13-8 victory, giving the Cats its first sweep of the season.

However, every action has an equal and opposite reaction; the Coal Cats got swept in the final series of this road trip, losing back-to-back games, 4-3 and 8-4, against the Danville Otterbots.

The Coal Cats started its second home stand of the season on Tuesday, June 24. The Cats will play at home until Sunday, June 29, and have another stint at home July 4-6.

The Tristate Coal Cats play for the Appalachian League. The Appalachian League is a collegiate summer baseball league designed for rising freshmen and sophomores using wooden bats. Its season runs from June through August. The league is part of Major League Baseball and USA Baseball’s Prospect Development Pipeline.

Nate Harrah can be contacted at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$1000
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in Baseball
The Black Bears have been a team since 2015. The Black Bears are also the MLB Draft League champions in 2022 and 2023. (Courtesy of MLB Draft League and West Virginia Black Bears)
West Virginia Black Bears still in the hunt after rough loss
The Coal Cats play at the Jack Cook Field, Marshall Baseball's home stadium.
Coal Cats suffer come-from-behind defeat in home opening contest
Even though the team lost the series, each game featured close scores, being one run apart.
Baseball wins the final battle, loses the war against the Trojans
Tyler Kamerer hit .384 in the series with a double and 2 RBI in the series.
Baseball ties series against Georgia Tech
Ethan Murdoch led The Herd with a .462 batting average with six hits in 13 at bats with seven RBI and three homers.
Baseball fails to win in opening series against Hawaii’s Rainbow Warriors
Griffin Miller tallied four strikeouts in four innings.
Ragin' Cajuns Ravage the Herd
More in SPORTS
Kylie Fisher, Sophia Hurrion, Aisling McGrane and Emma Vanderheyden were honored in a pre-match ceremony against the Texas State Bobcats for Senior Day where they swept them in all six finished matches.
Tennis wraps up regular season: looks forward to SBC Tournament
Although Red Dawson’s time as a part of Marshall’s coaching staff led to a record of only 7-30-1, his influence at Marshall means more than just a record.
New football endowment named after ‘Marshall Legend’
Coming off of a 10-3 season, the team is on the road to improve after losing a lot of the team to the transfer portal.
Football shows promise at Spring Game showcase
Theo Godard, Rai Pinto, Ryan Holmes, Takahiro Fujita celebrates Marshall’s first Spring Championship win since the 2022 season.
Men’s Soccer finishes the spring season with a championship
West Virginia University holds the Friends of Coal Bowl with a 12-0 over Marshall, with the teams first meeting all the way back in 1911. (Courtesy of Couz’s Corner via Youtube)
Marshall vs. WVU: Is the rivalry still alive?
Football looks to have strong starts like previous seasons, having not lost an season opening game since the 2013 season.
Spring sneak peek for upcoming football season
More in SPOTLIGHT
Demolition on Holderby Hall began earlier this month.
Holderby comes down, but its stories stand tall
The New River Gorge Bridge is a steel arch bridge spanning 3,030 feet long over the New River Gorge.
Postcards from The Parthenon: New River Gorge
Carl and Anna Mummert enjoy a healthy work-life balance spending quiet evenings together. (Courtesy of Anna Mummert)
Couples on Campus: The Mummerts
Soleil Woolard
Pride and prejudice just do not mix
A photo of the Cox family taken on the last Father’s Day Sunday before Maribeth was killed now hangs in their home as a cherished memory.
How the Cox family turned pain into purpose
Bookwalter, lovingly nicknamed “Booky,” has served as the dean of the College of Liberal Arts for 11 of the 38 years of his career. (Courtesy of Marshall University)
An unfinished Marshall story: Bookwalter extends career before closing final chapter
Donate to The Parthenon
$1000
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal