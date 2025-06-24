Coal Cats return home after a roller coaster of a road trip

The Tri-State Coal Cats (6-9) look to bounce back with a six-game home stand after a number of losses on the road.

The Coal Cats entered the road trip following a back-to-back doubleheader loss to the Greenville Flyboys, 7-1 and 9-4.

The Cats started the road trip being swept by the Pulaski River Turtles with two unfortunate losses, the first loss being especially close with a pitching battle score of 3-2 – the Cats’ bullpen throwing five scoreless innings.

However, Tri-State broke the five-game losing streak in dramatic fashion against the Burlington Sock Puppets. After being up 8-0 in the bottom of the sixth, the Sock Puppets battled back and nearly evened the game with the Cats, who gave up a three-run home run in the top of the ninth to make the score 9-8. In the end, though, the Coal Cats secured the win.

Story continues below advertisement

Tri-State kept the momentum going with a sweep of the Sock Puppets in a 13-8 victory, giving the Cats its first sweep of the season.

However, every action has an equal and opposite reaction; the Coal Cats got swept in the final series of this road trip, losing back-to-back games, 4-3 and 8-4, against the Danville Otterbots.

The Coal Cats started its second home stand of the season on Tuesday, June 24. The Cats will play at home until Sunday, June 29, and have another stint at home July 4-6.

The Tristate Coal Cats play for the Appalachian League. The Appalachian League is a collegiate summer baseball league designed for rising freshmen and sophomores using wooden bats. Its season runs from June through August. The league is part of Major League Baseball and USA Baseball’s Prospect Development Pipeline.

Nate Harrah can be contacted at [email protected].