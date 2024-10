Marshall is deep into its homecoming week, and, with game day quickly approaching, many fans are wondering about the condition of the opposing team, Appalachian State University.

App State, located in Boone, North Carolina, suffered heavy damage during last week’s storm. Category four Hurricane Helene ripped through the country’s southeast region, including areas of Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and the Carolina’s that were left upturned.

The team’s most recent scheduled game against Liberty University was canceled due to Helene.

App State students received an email yesterday, Oct. 2, announcing that all in-person classes are canceled and will not resume any earlier than Oct. 16.

Story continues below advertisement

The storm did not halt the hustle of student athletes, though.

Doug Gillin, director of athletics at App State, issued a statement on behalf of all university athletics on Oct. 2 saying that their football team is on track to play inSaturday’s game against the Herd.

“Football is preparing for its upcoming trip to Marshall this weekend,” Gillin said. “We are grateful to report that all student-athletes and athletics staff have been accounted for and are safe.”

Despite the damage to western North Carolina from Helene, the Mountaineers are going forward with travel plans to Huntington, said Joey Jones, senior associate athletics director for strategic communications.

“We are planning to bus on Friday as we normally do,” he said.

Marshall football head coach Charles Huff said that he has been in contact with App State’s coach, Shawn Clark, about the upcoming game.

“I went back and forth via text with coach Clark Sunday after our game, and obviously he appreciated it,” Huff told WOWK News. “We went back and forth briefly.”

“Obviously, this is an opportunity, in my opinion, for a football team to come together,” he went on to say.

Marshall University also issued a news release on the situation, saying that many have reached out to help the effected colleges within the Sunbelt athletic conference. They provided a link to the App State disaster fund, as well as a fund for Georgia Southern.

The release also details the efforts Marshall has put towards its fellow institutions. Marshall Aviation has delivered personal hygiene kits, and this year’s homecoming court is banding together to raise money for Helene relief at App State.

The homecoming game against App State kicks off on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 3:30 p.m. in the Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

Sarah Davis can be contacted at [email protected].