Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

West Virginia Black Bears still in the hunt after rough loss

Nate Harrah, Sports Editor
June 10, 2025
The Black Bears have been a team since 2015. The Black Bears are also the MLB Draft League champions in 2022 and 2023. (Courtesy of MLB Draft League and West Virginia Black Bears)

The West Virginia Black Bears Baseball team looks to bounce back after a hard walk off loss against the State College Spikes to even up the series on Saturday, June 7. 

The Black Bears did take an early 4-1 lead in the fourth, but the Spikes clawed back for a wild pitch walk off in the bottom of the ninth. 

Both teams scored one run in the first, West Virginia on a sacrifice fly by infielder Judah Morris to score fellow infielder Tyler Pettorini and State College on an RBI triple hit by outfielder Harrison Didawick scoring infielder Javon Hernandez. 

However, the Black Bears added on to their score with a Merik Carter single, scoring Mario Magana, and a Sam Miller single, scoring Carter, in the top of the second inning and again in the third inning. 

Story continues below advertisement

The comeback for the State College Spikes started in the bottom of the sixth when a wild pitch caused Hernandez to score, cutting the score deficit to 4-2. 

State College added on in the bottom of the eighth when Hugh Pickney hit an RBI double scoring Ryan Rivera making the score 4-3. 

The nail in the coffin for the Black Bears was a throwing error in the bottom of the ninth, which led to the Spikes scoring two runs and walking off with the victory. 

Despite the bad loss, the Black Bears sit at second place in the MLB Draft League standings and have the highest scoring differential with +15 thanks to high scoring games against the Frederick Keys (19-4) and the first game of the series against the Spikes (11-3). 

The final game of the series was scheduled for Sunday, June 8. However, the game was canceled due to inclement weather. 

The Black Bears look to get above .500 on the season, with their first home games of the season with a series against the Williamsport Crosscutters.  

The West Virginia Black Bears are a collegiate summer baseball team in the MLB Draft League. The team plays its home games at Kendrick Family Ballpark, where the West Virginia University Mountaineers play. 

Nate Harrah can be contacted at [email protected] 



View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$1000
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in Baseball
The Coal Cats play at the Jack Cook Field, Marshall Baseball's home stadium.
Coal Cats suffer come-from-behind defeat in home opening contest
Even though the team lost the series, each game featured close scores, being one run apart.
Baseball wins the final battle, loses the war against the Trojans
Tyler Kamerer hit .384 in the series with a double and 2 RBI in the series.
Baseball ties series against Georgia Tech
Ethan Murdoch led The Herd with a .462 batting average with six hits in 13 at bats with seven RBI and three homers.
Baseball fails to win in opening series against Hawaii’s Rainbow Warriors
Griffin Miller tallied four strikeouts in four innings.
Ragin' Cajuns Ravage the Herd
The game on Wednesday marks the first time the Herd has beaten WVU since 2021.
Marshall Takes Down WVU at Home Stadium
More in SPORTS
Kylie Fisher, Sophia Hurrion, Aisling McGrane and Emma Vanderheyden were honored in a pre-match ceremony against the Texas State Bobcats for Senior Day where they swept them in all six finished matches.
Tennis wraps up regular season: looks forward to SBC Tournament
Although Red Dawson’s time as a part of Marshall’s coaching staff led to a record of only 7-30-1, his influence at Marshall means more than just a record.
New football endowment named after ‘Marshall Legend’
Coming off of a 10-3 season, the team is on the road to improve after losing a lot of the team to the transfer portal.
Football shows promise at Spring Game showcase
Theo Godard, Rai Pinto, Ryan Holmes, Takahiro Fujita celebrates Marshall’s first Spring Championship win since the 2022 season.
Men’s Soccer finishes the spring season with a championship
West Virginia University holds the Friends of Coal Bowl with a 12-0 over Marshall, with the teams first meeting all the way back in 1911. (Courtesy of Couz’s Corner via Youtube)
Marshall vs. WVU: Is the rivalry still alive?
Football looks to have strong starts like previous seasons, having not lost an season opening game since the 2013 season.
Spring sneak peek for upcoming football season
More in Staff
President Brad Smith addressed graduates, family and friends of Marshall at two ceremonies on Saturday, May 10. (Courtesy of Austin O'Connor)
Marshall celebrates 1,500 graduates during spring commencement ceremonies
This newsroom changed my life
This newsroom changed my life
A Final Edit: My Farewell to the Parthenon
A Final Edit: My Farewell to the Parthenon
The chapter's main purpose is to support future educators. (Courtesy of Abbi Carney)
West Virginia’s first DKG chapter paves the way for female educators
Esports program levels up for next year
The series premiered on March 26 (Courtesy of Apple)
The pendulum has swung, the comedy genre is back
Donate to The Parthenon
$1000
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal