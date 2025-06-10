Marshall University's Student Newspaper

Coal Cats suffer come-from-behind defeat in home opening contest

Nate Harrah, Sports Editor
June 10, 2025
Nate Harrah
The Coal Cats play at the Jack Cook Field, Marshall Baseball’s home stadium.

The Tri-State Coal Cats (2-2) fell to the losing side of a come-from-behind 10-5 loss against the Pulaski River Turtles (3-1).

The River Turtles, based out of Pulaski, Virginia, exploded in the ninth inning when the team’s offense scored six runs on three hits and three walks to earn their third straight win and put the team into first place in the Appalachian East Division.

Pulaski’s dominant pitching, 17 strikeouts for River Turtles pitching, and some crucial errors by the Coal Cats defense helped propel the River Turtles to victory. 

The Coal Cats had a dominant start taking a 5-1 lead going into the sixth inning, but the nine unanswered runs from the River Turtles extinguished the flame for the Coal Cats’ opening celebrations. 

“It’s a good group of guys,” Coal Cats Manager Tommy Gregg said. “I don’t think this game is going to deter them from coming out tomorrow and swinging the bat.”

The Coal Cats will look to even the series in game two of this home opening series. 

The Coal Cats will also feature a home  series against the Johnson City Dough Boys on June 11-12 and a three-game series against the Greenville Flyboys to finish its first home stand of the season. 

Even though the home opener was not a win for the Coal Cats, the Tri-State’s own Kenyon Collins earned Pitcher of the Week honors after a dominant 2025 summer debut, pitching to the tune of a 0.00 ERA with 10 strikeouts for the Coal Cats. Collins threw four scoreless frames in the Coal Cats 5-0 shutout win against Elizabethton on June 7.

The Appalachian League is a collegiate summer baseball league designed for rising freshmen and sophomores using wooden bats. Its season runs from June through August. The league is part of Major League Baseball and USA Baseball’s Prospect Development Pipeline. 

Nate Harrah can be contacted at [email protected].

