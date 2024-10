Running with a joint platform, the 2024 Marshall University Homecoming Royalty was announced at the Unity Walk on Monday, Sept. 30.

The court was announced as follows: Dylan Ellison, Skylar Elliott, Kylie Fisher, Bethany Jarrell, Rimsha Kingson, Haley Prather, Jaxon Smith and Waylon Smith.

The court has agreed to alter the philanthropy aspect of their campaigns in support of Appalachian State University following the destruction that Hurricane Helene has caused to their campus.

“There’s been tragedy strike all over this side of our country,” Jarrell said. “With all this inclement weather, I think it’s our place right now to do that. It’s time for us to step in and help our community.”

