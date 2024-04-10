Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Recent Stories
SPOTLIGHT
NEWS
The Huntington City Council building
City Council Hears Potential PODA Changes
Reagan Clagg, Student Reporter • April 10, 2024
View All
SPORTS
Coach Caldwell Leaves Huntington for Rocky Top
Joseph DiCristofaro, Sports Editor • April 10, 2024
View All
CAMPUS LIFE
Drinko Library
Beyond the Books: Celebrating National Libraries Week
Baylee Parsons, Copy Editor • April 9, 2024
View All
The Parthenon on Twitter

Former Kentucky Poet-Laureate to Speak as Part of the A.E. Stringer Writers Series

Victoria Ware, Opinions & Culture Editor
April 10, 2024
Award-winning+writer+Crystal+Wilkinson+will+speak+as+part+of+the+A.E.+Stringer%0AVisiting+Writer+Series.+The+event+is+sponsored+by+the+Marshall+University+Department+of+English.
Courtesy of Marshall University
Award-winning writer Crystal Wilkinson will speak as part of the A.E. Stringer Visiting Writer Series. The event is sponsored by the Marshall University Department of English.

Award-winning poet and memoirist Crystal Wilkinson will showcase her literary contributions as a part of the A. E. Stringer Visiting Writer Series on Thursday, April 11.

Wilkinson holds numerous accolades in poetry including being the former Kentucky Poet-Laureate. She is also a recent fellowship recipient of the Academy of African Poets. Her collection of poems entitled “Perfect Black” earned her the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Poetry.

Along with poetry, she is also a memoirist. Her national bestseller “Praisesong for the Kitchen Ghosts” is a culinary memoir that explores the legacy of Black Appalachians, along with their recipes. Wilkinson has also written three pieces of fiction: ”The Birds of Opulence,” “Water Street” and “Blackberries, Blackberries.”

Wilkinson currently teaches cre- ative writing at the University of Kentucky where she is a Bush-Holbrook Endowed Professor.

Story continues below advertisement

The A.E. Stringer Visiting Writer Series is sponsored by the Department of English, College of Liberal Arts and the West Virginia Humanities Council. The event will be in the Shawkey Dining Room in the Memorial Student Center at 7:30 p.m. It is free and open to the public.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Parthenon
$85
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in Advances
Canellos will visit campus on Thursday, April 11th.
Final Amicus Curiae to Explore Supreme Court Justice's Career
Brooks (left) and Alford (right) pose with a HerdCon 2024 prop wearing their shirts from the university’s first HerdCon.
HerdCon Cultivates Community, Organizers Say
Peter Hanson will speak at the next Amicus Curiae lecture on Thursday, March 28.
Amicus Curiae to Offer Congress Correction
Judge Richard Gergel
Amicus Curiae Returning to Campus
Students to Visit Underground Railroad Museum
Sticker Contest Calls on Student Submissions
Sticker Contest Calls on Student Submissions
More in ARTS
The sixth annual HerdCon took place in the student center and Drinko Library. Photo Courtesy of HerdCon/Abigail Cutlip
HerdCon Draws in Local Creatives
A still from the documentary Roleplay
Documentary 'Roleplay' Debuts on Campus
Honoring Women Through Song
The AIDS Memorial Quilt created for AIDS Awareness Week
Marshall Remembers AIDS Victims
The Wolves explores girlhood through the inner-workings of a soccer team. Courtesy of Sholten Singer
'The Wolves' Portrays Struggles of Girlhood
Gabriella Bellomy in “Every Brilliant Thing”
Students Produce One-Woman Show
More in Festivals & Events
TEDxMarshallU Features Student and Community Speakers
TEDxMarshallU Features Student and Community Speakers
Open Mic and Gallery to Promote Wellness Through Arts
Piff the Magic Dragon is performing as part of the Marshall Artists Series.
Interview with Comedian and Magician Piff the Magic Dragon
Annual International Festival Celebrates Diversity
Annual International Festival Celebrates Diversity
Performers from last years event
International Festival Celebrates 60 Years
Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan Comes to Huntington

The Parthenon

Marshall University's Student Newspaper
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Parthenon
$85
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Parthenon Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *