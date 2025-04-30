Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

AI assistant gives study help to students

Riley Burnett, Student Reporter
April 30, 2025

The Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant sponsored a study break Monday, April 28, at Marshall University. 

The event aimed to assist students with utilizing Adobe’s AI tools and was held in the plaza outside the Memorial Student Center.

In terms of what the Adobe AI Assistant does, Marshall academic trainer Katie McGuffy, said, “At its base level, it is a way for students, staff and faculty to efficiently interact with their PDFs.”

A PDF is a file format developed by Adobe that preserves the formatting and layout of documents, allowing them to be viewed and printed consistently across different platforms and software. Essentially, it’s a universal way to share and exchange documents while ensuring they look exactly as intended, regardless of the device or software used to open them, according to Adobe’s website. 

Story continues below advertisement

Throughout each semester, it is not uncommon for instructors to work with or share a multitude of PDFs. However, many have had issues with being able to access or edit these documents.

This is where Adobe’s AI Assistant comes into the picture.

The application is home to a feature where students or teachers can drop their downloaded PDF directly into Adobe and get to work.

The program can also help users with other forms of text by simplifying, summarizing or answering questions that are found in each PDF or written document.

Adobe Firefly, another AI product, allows users to create images, videos, audios and even vector graphics in the Firefly app. 

As for AI, it was first developed in 1956 by professor John McCarthy at Dartmouth College. McCarthy organized a summer workshop to clarify and develop ideas about thinking machines, choosing the name “artificial intelligence” for the project, according to Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.

Today, AI has been embraced by a plethora of companies, with Adobe being one of its major players. 

Other major companies that take advantage of AI are IBM, Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Nvidia and Apple.

Adobe AI features can be used on both computers and mobile devices and are still being updated and reworked. They are free to use for Marshall students and faculty but do require a paid subscription for independent users. 

For more information on Adobe’s AI features, visit their website or download Adobe’s mobile app, available for both Apple and Android products.

Riley Burnett can be contacted at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$580
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in NEWS
Peckham is an award-winning author and professor of creative nonfiction in Marshall's English Department. (Courtesy of Rachael Peckham)
Marshall professor reflects on teaching career she ‘wouldn’t trade for anything’
Christian Spears, Marshall Athletic Director set to leave Marshall. (The Parthenon/Nate Harrah)
Christian Spears to depart from Marshall
Insomnia Cookies employee Jenna Wade serves up ice cream, one of the many treats offered by the dessert shop.
Insomnia Cookies makes Huntington debut near campus
Cole died in July 2020 (Courtesy of Lauren's Wish)
Morrisey signs Lauren's Law, cracking down on drug crime
House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, Delegate Clay Riley, House Minority Leader Sean Hornbuckle and Sen. Amy Grady previewed how their agendas will reflect the state’s in the 87th regular session on Friday, Feb. 7.
West Virginia Legislative Session in review
Affording college in today’s economy: Students juggle jobs, stress
More in Reporters
The event raised awareness for men's mental health (Courtesy of Sigma Alpha Epsilon via Instagram)
Philanthropy event "Mo Wash" makes a splash
Protesters gathered on Marshall’s campus to protest name changes post DEI rollback.
Community members protest changes to LGBTQ, intercultural offices
(Courtesy of Sunflower Seeds, Inc.)
How the Tri-State helps Ukraine
Sigma Phi Epsilon serves up spaghetti for a cause
The updated mascot was posted on HerdZone in early April. (Courtesy of HerdZone via Instagram)
Vintage Marco logo receives a minor makeover
The goal of the event was to educate visitors on caring for the planet.
Central City celebrates Earth & Culture Day
More in University News
Official university seal featuring namesake John Marshall outside the Rec Center
ACLU-WV sues Trump administration for revoking Marshall student’s visa
Cara Filler (Courtesy of Cara Filler)
More than a statistic: the impact of driving safety
Gaming at Marshall has a community of over 700 members. (Courtesy of Marshall Gaming)
Marshall University Esports varsity teams finishes Top 8 nationally during debut season
Waller Davis 2025 Logo (Courtesy of Waller Davis)
Waller and Davis aim for transparency with students
Marshall joins United States Health Promoting Campuses Network
The ACE Center is located in East Hall.
DEI plans finalized, set to reach broader audience
Donate to The Parthenon
$580
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal