Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

Marshall professor reflects on teaching career she ‘wouldn’t trade for anything’

2024 West Virginia Professor of the Year
Soleil Woolard, Student Reporter
April 30, 2025
Peckham is an award-winning author and professor of creative nonfiction in Marshall’s English Department. (Courtesy of Rachael Peckham)

The most true part of being a teacher to me is authenticity, West Virginia professor of the year said.

Rachael Peckham was awarded 2024 Professor of the Year on Thursday, April 17. She was one of the five finalists among other professors in the state.

“I was surprised; I was. I know that sounds like false modesty, but it’s not,” Peckham said.

“Even just to be nominated from Marshall was the most happiest, most defining moment in my career so far.”

Story continues below advertisement

Peckham said she didn’t even realize it at first when they called her name, but once she saw her dad celebrating, she realized what had happened. She said the amount of support and celebration she has received has been incredibly touching.

“It was just like the most emotional moment, and I’m still kind of processing it,” Peckham said. “I am just very overwhelmed by all of the support and the celebration that the last week has brought. I still don’t quite know what to say to it. I’m just so touched and honored, so it’s a lot of emotion.”

Peckham said whenever she stepped in for the interview, she had to be authentic to herself and her style of teaching, regardless of whether it would resonate with the judges or not. 

“I thought that the interview was meaningful. It was a meaningful conversation, and I decided to just go in there and kind of do what I did in the classroom,” Peckham said. “Either that was going to bode well in the eyes of the committee or not, but I felt like that would be true to really who I am as a teacher.”

Peckham said the authenticity she has as a teacher, regardless of whether it contributed to her winning or not, is incredibly important to her. She said it feels bad not to practice what you preach, especially as a writer.

“When you’re teaching writing, it feels really bad to not practice what you preach,” Peckham said. “So, the way I talk to students is often a writer’s point of view. Like, ‘Hey, I get it. This is hard. Here’s how I’ve approached that challenge,’ or I’ll share certain struggles and failures that I’ve known as a writer and how I worked through those. I’m constantly trying to let them know, ‘I’m with you, I get it, and let’s think it through together writer to writer.’”

Peckham said though this award has been incredibly exciting and emotional for her, she feels like she has to up her game as a teacher with all of her supportive colleagues.

“It is quite remarkable the level of talent teaching talent in the English department,” Peckham said. “So, you know, it ups my game. It makes me want to be a better teacher, being surrounded by my colleagues, and that’s true, and I’m married to one of them. I really do love getting to collaborate with them and pick their brains. It’s quite frequent that we are conversing in the hallway, or hanging out in each other’s offices, working through together various challenges. Whether it’s about like AI or how to navigate a situation with a student, or with a difficult text that requires a lot of content warnings, we’re all the time trying to collaborate and help support each other.”

Peckham said while she is incredibly grateful for all the support and the award she’s been given, the thing about all of this is that after the awards ceremony, the next day, she was meeting with students. She got back to work, and that’s what’s important to her.

“You just get back to work, so I’m not dwelling on this too much,” Peckham said. “It’s been exciting, and I’m grateful for the support, but the truth is there will be a new set of challenges to kind of help keep me humble and grounded. That’s the teaching life, and I wouldn’t trade it for anything.” 

Soleil Woolard can be contacted at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$580
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in Features
Affording college in today’s economy: Students juggle jobs, stress
(Courtesy of Sunflower Seeds, Inc.)
How the Tri-State helps Ukraine
Beyond a caffeine fix, coffee can often serve as a social aspect for students.
Marshall students weigh in on campus caffeine culture
"Let's Cheer with Marco," will feature Marshall University's beloved bison.
Herding young readers: First children’s book to feature Marco
"Battersea" poster (Courtesy of IMDB)
Marshall Alum to show award winning film at the Appalachian Film Festival
Lily Hager is the 2025 winner of the Catalyst for Change award. (Courtesy of Lily Hager)
Catalyst for change follows footsteps of those before her
More in NEWS
AI assistant gives study help to students
Christian Spears, Marshall Athletic Director set to leave Marshall. (The Parthenon/Nate Harrah)
Christian Spears to depart from Marshall
Insomnia Cookies employee Jenna Wade serves up ice cream, one of the many treats offered by the dessert shop.
Insomnia Cookies makes Huntington debut near campus
Cole died in July 2020 (Courtesy of Lauren's Wish)
Morrisey signs Lauren's Law, cracking down on drug crime
House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, Delegate Clay Riley, House Minority Leader Sean Hornbuckle and Sen. Amy Grady previewed how their agendas will reflect the state’s in the 87th regular session on Friday, Feb. 7.
West Virginia Legislative Session in review
Protesters gathered on Marshall’s campus to protest name changes post DEI rollback.
Community members protest changes to LGBTQ, intercultural offices
More in Reporters
The event raised awareness for men's mental health (Courtesy of Sigma Alpha Epsilon via Instagram)
Philanthropy event "Mo Wash" makes a splash
Sigma Phi Epsilon serves up spaghetti for a cause
The updated mascot was posted on HerdZone in early April. (Courtesy of HerdZone via Instagram)
Vintage Marco logo receives a minor makeover
The goal of the event was to educate visitors on caring for the planet.
Central City celebrates Earth & Culture Day
CARES stands for Community Autism Resources & Education Systems.
CARES partners with fraternity to raise autism awareness
Cara Filler (Courtesy of Cara Filler)
More than a statistic: the impact of driving safety
Donate to The Parthenon
$580
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal