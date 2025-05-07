Greek Life and RA life: Marshall students learn to juggle it all

Balancing late-night duty rounds with back-to-back chapter events, some Marshall University students are proving it’s possible to thrive in both residence life and Greek Life with time management and strong support systems.

One student is Hannah McCorkle, member of Alpha Chi Omega and current RA.

“In all honesty, it’s hard some days,” McCorkle said. “When it’s time for an RA deadline, it somehow falls on a week we have up to five events.”

For McCorkle, former Alpha Chi chapter president, the RA position boosted her confidence and helped shape her Greek experience.

“Being in a sorority has definitely helped me with my role as an RA, and honestly, being an RA helped me get into Greek Life,” she said. “After the interviews, I was finally confident to go into the COB process in the spring semester my freshman year.”

Tayler Poe also balances both roles. Poe is an RA and serves as the current director of chapter finances for Tri Sigma.

“I balance Greek life and being an RA by keeping a meticulous planner and focusing on my time management skills,” Poe said. “The roles do conflict often, but Tri Sigma doesn’t fine for missing events, so I’m able to submit excuses and attend events where I can.”

Poe said she wasn’t initially interested in joining a sorority until she became an RA and met other staff members who were part of Greek Life.

“When I joined the first year resident hall staff, there were four RAs on staff in sororities,” she said. “Victoria Blickenstaff of Delta Zeta gave me all the information and explained that sorority life might be the missing piece to my college experience.”

Because RAs aren’t allowed to go through formal recruitment during their first semester, Poe decided to participate in spring informal recruitment, attending a philanthropy event to learn more about Tri Sigma.

Though she joined later than most, Poe said the timing worked out perfectly.

“I didn’t feel like I was missing out by waiting until the spring,” Poe said. “The fall process seemed scary. I’m glad the spring is more informal, and you get to visit the houses you gravitate towards most.”

That nontraditional path didn’t lessen the bonds she formed.

“The group of girls I joined with have become my best friends,” she said. “I cannot imagine my life without them.”

Both Poe and McCorkle agree their dual roles have sharpened their leadership and communication skills. McCorkle said Greek Life taught her how to communicate professionally and listen actively — skills she applies when navigating tough conversations with residents.

“When a resident feels like they are being heard and that their RA genuinely wants to help them, the situations normally de-escalate,” McCorkle said.

Poe said her RA experience has helped her support sisters as well.

“I’ve learned how to mediate conflicts and help others manage their schedules,” she said. “That comes in handy on the Tri Sigma exec board.”

Still, maintaining both roles can be exhausting. McCorkle said self-care is essential, especially during busier weeks.

“You can’t serve your sisters or your residents if you aren’t also serving yourself,” she said. “Taking walks or doing yoga in my dorm helps me so much.”

Both RAs say the stress is worth it — for the growth, the friendships and the pride in what they’ve accomplished.

“If you’re worried about balancing everything, it all works out,” McCorkle said. “The reward of putting so much time and energy into it is so worth it.”

Tally Mamula can be contacted at [email protected].