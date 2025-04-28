Affording college in today’s economy: Students juggle jobs, stress

“ “We have to sacrifice now, so we can survive later” — Maliki Woodard

The rising cost of college is nothing new, but in today’s economy, students are feeling the pressure more than ever. As tuition, rent, groceries and other living expenses continue to climb, more and more college students are turning to multiple jobs, freelance gigs and creative side hustles just to stay alive.

Sophomore Timra Strain said, “Balancing a double major in psychology and political science with two jobs in Charleston while studying in Huntington is a constant challenge. I’m on the road almost every day, taking 18 credit hours now and 19 next semester, all while maintaining a 4.0 GPA and taking care of my cat. It’s a lot, but I’ve learned how strong and capable I can be when I stay focused on my goals.”

Across campuses nationwide, including Marshall University, students are finding it increasingly difficult to balance academic responsibilities with the financial realities of modern college life.

According to recent data from the National Center for Education Statistics, more than 40% of full-time college students hold part-time jobs, but for many, one job isn’t enough.

Upcoming student Brandon Karr said, “I am currently working on a barge right now at AEP with plans of attending Marshall in the fall time. With the tuition increase that has recently occurred, I have to pick up another job to afford living expenses and pay for my college education.”

Beyond traditional part-time work, students are tapping into gig apps, freelance platforms and even content creation on TikTok or YouTube to generate income. While these options offer flexibility, they also blur the line between work and rest, leaving little time for self-care or downtime.

Student Shayla Marshall said, “I am a first-year student, and I work for the university. The university takes off a certain amount of money from your tuition. Students still get paid for working, but many students, including me, use that money to pay for their tuition, books, room/board, food, necessities and more. When I am home for breaks, I also work a fast-food job that pays for the same things my university job does, so essentially, I am working two jobs as a college student.”

“I am also a double major in STEM courses, so my workload can be heavy at times, balancing jobs and other activities such as clubs and events,” she said.

University financial aid programs, scholarships and on-campus employment can help, but students say it’s not always enough to close the gap.

Senior Drew Burns said, “I’ve been working 25+ hours a week, and even that on top of 17 credit hours in school is barely enough to get by. Even with $15 an hour, after all my necessities is paid for, I’m left with hardly anything.”

As students continue to adapt, the conversation around college affordability grows louder. With many fearing the long-term effects of burnout, debt and delayed graduation, the question remains: how sustainable is this juggling act?

Haven Steele can be contacted at [email protected].