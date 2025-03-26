Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

Greek Week to highlight philanthropy, community outreach

Tally Mamula, Student Reporter
March 26, 2025

Marshall University’s Greek Life is shifting the focus of this year’s Greek Week to highlight philanthropy, service and friendly competition, with the Interfraternity Council working diligently to ensure fairness, participation and a positive spirit among fraternity chapters.

“The main goal for my council and myself is to highlight Greek Life, our organizations and all the time they’ve dedicated to preparing for the week,” said Sam Richards, the IFC president. “We want to have a positive impact at Marshall and in the Huntington area.”

Greek Week, an annual tradition among fraternities and sororities, will feature events that encourage camaraderie while benefiting the broader community. A major initiative this year is a week-long philanthropy effort as well as a community cleanup event in Huntington.

“Rather than the entire week being built around competition, it will be primarily focused on raising money and community service towards Marshall and Huntington as a whole,” said Tre Hyre, the IFC vice president of programming. “We’re also adding esports for the first time, and we’re excited to work with Marshall’s esports program this year and hopefully more in the future.”

Story continues below advertisement

The week will include volleyball and basketball tournaments, a day dedicated to community service efforts on campus and in downtown Huntington’s Pullman Square and the inaugural esports competition. Greek Sing, a traditional highlight of Greek Week, will take place on Saturday for the first time as the event’s grand finale rather than its opener.

One of the biggest changes to this year’s programming is the addition of a social media fundraising component. Each fraternity and sorority chapter will have an affiliate link to raise money for the Student Emergency Fund, which provides scholarships for students facing life-altering situations.

“This year, philanthropy and service have the largest role they’ve ever had,” Hyre said. “We’re hoping that by incorporating social media campaigns and direct fundraising, we can extend the impact beyond just the Greek community.”

To maintain fairness in competitions, IFC has worked closely with chapter presidents and Greek Week chairs to establish clear guidelines and expectations. Hyre said the rules and procedures were determined with direct input from Greek organizations to ensure inclusivity.

Another goal of Greek Week is fostering interfraternal relationships while balancing the natural competitiveness of the events. Organizers are implementing training and education to reinforce the importance of sportsmanship and community over rivalry.

“There is so much pride in our chapters that competition can easily get the best of us,” Richards said. “Hopefully, through setting examples, proper trainings and education, we can avoid any misconduct.”

Looking ahead, Hyre hopes the new focus of Greek Week will serve as a blueprint for future IFC programming, ensuring that philanthropy and service remain central themes in coming years.

“As long as everything goes to plan, I hope that whoever is in my position next year continues this format,” Hyre said. “I love the idea of a greater cause being the main theme, and maybe with success, we can find even better causes to support in the future.”

Greek Week events will take place during the week of March 31 through April 5, culminating in Greek Sing on Saturday. The Greek community encourages students, faculty and community members to participate, whether by attending events or supporting fundraising efforts online.

Tally Mamula can be contacted at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$545
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in CAMPUS LIFE
Students utilize study spots outside the student center on a warm weekday.
Student tips and tricks for stress reduction and management
Marshall's food pantry is ran by the Department of Nutrition and Dietetics (The Parthenon)
Campus food pantry addresses food insecurity
Marco celebrating his birthday in the Memorial Student Center on Thursday, March 6. (The Parthenon/Olivia Andrew Vaughan)
Marco celebrates 60th birthday as university mascot
Emily Price founded a chapter of the National Marrow Donor Program on campus.
Greek Life student brings NMDP to Marshall
Insomnia Cookies specializes in delivering cookies right to your door.
To eat or not to eat?: Indecision over Insomnia Cookies
Speed trailer on 3rd Ave. capturing data and encouraging drivers to slow down (The Parthenon, Ella Bumgardner).
MUPD partners with HPD and DOH to help improve pedestrian safety across campus
More in Greek Life
Alpha Xi Delta House on 5th Ave.
Alpha Xi Delta at Marshall University fosters leadership, sisterhood and service
Break free is accepting unused and unopened tampons until Feb. 28. (Courtesy of Break Free)
Panhellenic partners with Break Free for campus tampon drive
Sigma Alpha Epsilon leaders strive for growth, brotherhood and community impact
Alpha Xi Delta member Mychal Cron serves breakfast at the 2024 Strawberry Breakfast.
Alpha Xi Delta champions philanthropy for foster youth
Macy Saunders and Candace Maynard both in the photo. Photo courtesy of Macy Saunders.
Alpha Chi Omega looks to spring recruitment through philanthropic efforts
New member of the year, Mika Jones. Picture courtesy of Mika Jones
Greek leaders recognized for outstanding contributions at Marshall University
More in Reporters
President Donald Trump arrives to address a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
Political science professor gives input on Trump’s address to Congress
The festival brought life to the Central City area of Huntington.
Winter Arts Fest brings out local vendors, creators
Cicada Books is a combined bookstore-coffee shop located in the Antique District of Huntington.
Finding yourself on the shelf at Cicada Books
Todd Godby has 20 years of ministry experience and industrial experience. (Courtesy of Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Center)
After Office Hours: Todd Godby
Students enjoyed a break from the cold weather with temperatures in the 60s on Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Don't let the cold bring you down
JCPenney partnered with Career Education to provide Marshall students with a discount on professional clothing.
JCPenney prepares students with professional attire
Donate to The Parthenon
$545
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal