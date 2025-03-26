Greek Week to highlight philanthropy, community outreach

Marshall University’s Greek Life is shifting the focus of this year’s Greek Week to highlight philanthropy, service and friendly competition, with the Interfraternity Council working diligently to ensure fairness, participation and a positive spirit among fraternity chapters.

“The main goal for my council and myself is to highlight Greek Life, our organizations and all the time they’ve dedicated to preparing for the week,” said Sam Richards, the IFC president. “We want to have a positive impact at Marshall and in the Huntington area.”

Greek Week, an annual tradition among fraternities and sororities, will feature events that encourage camaraderie while benefiting the broader community. A major initiative this year is a week-long philanthropy effort as well as a community cleanup event in Huntington.

“Rather than the entire week being built around competition, it will be primarily focused on raising money and community service towards Marshall and Huntington as a whole,” said Tre Hyre, the IFC vice president of programming. “We’re also adding esports for the first time, and we’re excited to work with Marshall’s esports program this year and hopefully more in the future.”

The week will include volleyball and basketball tournaments, a day dedicated to community service efforts on campus and in downtown Huntington’s Pullman Square and the inaugural esports competition. Greek Sing, a traditional highlight of Greek Week, will take place on Saturday for the first time as the event’s grand finale rather than its opener.

One of the biggest changes to this year’s programming is the addition of a social media fundraising component. Each fraternity and sorority chapter will have an affiliate link to raise money for the Student Emergency Fund, which provides scholarships for students facing life-altering situations.

“This year, philanthropy and service have the largest role they’ve ever had,” Hyre said. “We’re hoping that by incorporating social media campaigns and direct fundraising, we can extend the impact beyond just the Greek community.”

To maintain fairness in competitions, IFC has worked closely with chapter presidents and Greek Week chairs to establish clear guidelines and expectations. Hyre said the rules and procedures were determined with direct input from Greek organizations to ensure inclusivity.

Another goal of Greek Week is fostering interfraternal relationships while balancing the natural competitiveness of the events. Organizers are implementing training and education to reinforce the importance of sportsmanship and community over rivalry.

“There is so much pride in our chapters that competition can easily get the best of us,” Richards said. “Hopefully, through setting examples, proper trainings and education, we can avoid any misconduct.”

Looking ahead, Hyre hopes the new focus of Greek Week will serve as a blueprint for future IFC programming, ensuring that philanthropy and service remain central themes in coming years.

“As long as everything goes to plan, I hope that whoever is in my position next year continues this format,” Hyre said. “I love the idea of a greater cause being the main theme, and maybe with success, we can find even better causes to support in the future.”

Greek Week events will take place during the week of March 31 through April 5, culminating in Greek Sing on Saturday. The Greek community encourages students, faculty and community members to participate, whether by attending events or supporting fundraising efforts online.

Tally Mamula can be contacted at [email protected].