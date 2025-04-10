Annual Strawberry Breakfast set to serve sweet tradition, strong purpose

Chapter president Katie Crouch serves last year’s breakfast. (Courtesy of Katie Crouch)

Alpha Xi Delta’s beloved Strawberry Breakfast fundraiser returns Thursday, April 17, offering pancakes, strawberry butter and a powerful mission.

The annual event, now in its 72nd year, supports the sorority’s national philanthropy, the Kindly Hearts Initiative, which aids children and teens experiencing homelessness or foster care.

“This event has become such an important tradition for Alpha Xi Delta because it perfectly embodies the values of sisterhood and service,” chapter president Katie Crouch said. “It’s a way for Alpha Xi Delta to leave a legacy, not just on campus, but in the lives of those the organization supports.”

Guests can expect to be greeted at the door and served a full breakfast, including pink pancakes, biscuits, sausage links, chocolate-covered strawberries and the sorority’s famous homemade strawberry butter. Dining is available inside the house located at 1645 5th Ave in Huntington, and tickets are $8 per person. A tub of strawberry butter is available for $5.

According to Bre Henson, vice president of philanthropy, the fundraiser is open to the public and always draws a supportive crowd.

“They are always very positive and supportive,” Henson said. “Other Greek organizations are very involved and always attend.”

Prepaid tickets are encouraged for planning purposes, but walk-ins are also welcome. Guests can purchase tickets through any Alpha Xi Delta member or by messaging the chapter’s social media accounts. All proceeds directly benefit two impact partners of the Kindly Hearts Initiative: StandUp for Kids and FosterClub.

“One hundred percent of the proceeds from Strawberry Breakfast go to the organizations that are supported by our philanthropy,” Henson said. “I hope to raise the maximum amount of money that we can through this event.”

In addition to raising funds, the breakfast acts as a rallying point for the greater Huntington community, drawing support from students, faculty, alumni, local businesses and families across the tri-state area.

“This event attracts a diverse group of participants,” Crouch said. “Even those unable to attend contribute generously by making donations in support of the cause.”

Behind the scenes, the sisters of Alpha Xi Delta spend days preparing the house, creating decorations, cooking food and ensuring every pre-order is accounted for.

“The biggest challenge is making sure all the orders are recorded because we want everyone who is supporting our philanthropy to be taken care of,” Henson said.

Each year, the sorority introduces new T-shirt designs and decorations to keep the event feeling fresh while preserving its traditional setup. The signature elements, like the strawberry butter, remain a constant.

“We have been doing this for 72 years, and so many people from the tristate come to support us,” Crouch said. “There’s something special about the energy, especially when you see people from Greek Life, students, alumni and families bonding over a shared mission.”

For those unable to attend, the chapter encourages supporting the cause by donating or helping spread the word on social media.

“Every bit of support, whether financial or through spreading the word, makes a difference,” Crouch said.

For Henson, this year’s event is particularly meaningful.

“I am most excited about being the philanthropy vice president this year and being able to host the event firsthand,” she said.

With a legacy spanning over seven decades, Strawberry Breakfast continues to unite Alpha Xi Delta with its community while advancing a cause that speaks to the heart of its mission.

“It brings people of the community in and out of Greek Life together for an amazing cause,” Henson said.

Tally Mamula can be contacted at [email protected].