Greek Life student brings NMDP to Marshall

(Courtesy of Emily Price) Emily Price founded a chapter of the National Marrow Donor Program on campus.

A Marshall University student is using her personal experience to bring life-saving awareness to campus by founding a chapter of the National Marrow Donor Program.

Emily Price, member of Tri-Sigma sorority, was diagnosed with biphenotypic leukemia at age 10 and received a bone marrow transplant through the NMDP.

“Receiving the bone marrow transplant through the NMDP ultimately saved my life,” she said. “Once I overcame my journey, it made me want to help in their mission to save others who have been in the same scenarios as me.”

Her journey with leukemia changed her perspective and fueled her desire to give back. After working with the NMDP in high school to bring donor swab events to her community, Price knew she wanted to continue her efforts at Marshall.

Story continues below advertisement

“When I found out the NMDP offered college campus chapters, I knew it was something I wanted to bring to Marshall University,” she said.

However, Price said the process of starting a new organization on campus came with its challenges.

“My biggest challenge has been getting everything ready to start the chapter,” Price said. “From meetings and emailing back and forth about the plans I had for the Marshall University NMDP chapter, it was a lot to figure out.”

Price’s determination paid off. With the help of Greek Life and student organizations, she spread awareness through social media, events and word-of-mouth.

“I reached out to the Greek Life chapters on campus to ask if they would like to be involved and spread the word,” she said.

Gwen Cox, the chapter’s treasurer, recalled Price’s dedication from the beginning.

“Emily first came to me with the idea to start a National Marrow Donor Program chapter on campus in December of last year,” Cox said. “She was determined to get the club started.”

Beyond securing university recognition, Emily faced common hurdles for new campus organizations: retaining members, finding funding and generating engagement. Cox noted how Emily took the initiative in handling logistics.

“She learned how to use HerdLink and Ad Astra to get the chapter set up and to reserve space in the MSC to have meetings all by herself,” Cox said. “She created posters and online flyers to send to everyone she has contact with to get them involved.”

Price’s leadership within her sorority has also played a key role in her success.

“Being in a sorority has helped me in so many ways. It has helped with my communication skills, people skills and knowing I’m serving a greater purpose than myself,” she said. “Without the leadership skills I have learned from serving a role in my sorority, I could not be where I am today with the NMDP chapter.”

Price also worked closely with Sigma Alpha Epsilon, whose national philanthropic partner is the NMDP.

“With the help of Sigma Alpha Epsilon, we have had more people join the chapter and the registry,” Emily said. “I look forward to future events with the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity.”

Looking ahead, Emily hopes to expand the chapter’s reach beyond Marshall’s campus.

“Some goals for the Marshall NMDP chapter would be to educate others about the NMDP and the importance of joining the registry to save a life,” she said. “I hope to inspire others around the state of West Virginia to start their own campus chapter program on their college campus.”

For students interested in making a difference, Price offers simple advice.

“If you want to start a philanthropic initiative on your campus, do not let anything stop you,” she said. “Obstacles will block your path and make things seem impossible, but keep on moving forward with your mission.”

Tally Mamula can be contacted at [email protected]