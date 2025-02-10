Marshall University's Student Newspaper

Brooklyn Ulrich announced 2025 Sun Belt Preseason Player of the Year

Haven Steele, Student Reporter
February 10, 2025

Marshall Women’s Softball second baseman, Brooklyn Ulrich, has been honored as the 2025 Sun Belt Conference Preseason Player of the Year. The recognition came as no surprise to those familiar with Ulrich’s exceptional performance on the field. In the previous season, she achieved a .401 batting average and launched 13 home runs, solidifying her reputation as a formidable force in collegiate softball.  

Ulrich, redshirt junior from Mesa, Arizona, has been a pivotal player for the Thundering Herd. She graduated from Red Mountain High School, which shaped her into the player she is today.

“I was able to meet a bunch of different personalities, and that’s where I began to learn from the older girls since (in) travel ball, you play with the same age of girls,” Ulrich said. “I was able to understand and learn how to earn a position.”

Her consistent offensive contributions and defensive prowess have elevated her standing and significantly impacted Marshall’s competitive edge within the conference.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’ve always been around athletics,” Ulrich said. “You know, I played a couple of sports, including basketball and baseball, through my brothers. They motivated me to play softball because I saw what they were doing with baseball, so it ultimately led me to play softball.”

The Sun Belt Conference’s preseason accolades also highlighted other talents. Madison Azua of Texas State was named Preseason Pitcher of the Year, reflecting the depth of skill present in the conference. The preseason All-Sun Belt Team featured standout players such as Bella Henzler from James Madison and Georgia Hood from Coastal Carolina, foreshadowing the high level of competition that awaits in the upcoming season.  

Marshall’s softball program, under the leadership of head coach Morgan Zerkle, is poised for a promising season. With a schedule that includes matchups against formidable opponents, the team has been diligently preparing. The Thundering Herd is set to face No. 10 Texas Tech, among other challenging teams, as they aim to make a significant impact in the 2025 season.  

Ulrich’s recognition as the Preseason Player of the Year not only highlights her individual talent, but also brings attention to the strength and potential of Marshall’s softball program. As the season approaches, fans and analysts will be keen to see how Ulrich and her teammates perform against their Sun Belt rivals.

“It’s great; it’s such an honor to have earned this award, but this was last year, and I’m just excited for this year,” she said. “This award means a lot to me, but my team is going to do so much more, and I’m just excited for what our team is going to accomplish now, now that the award is in the past.”

The Sun Belt Conference softball teams are scheduled to commence their season on Thursday, Feb. 6, with the championship slated for May 7-10 in Troy, Alabama. Marshall’s supporters are optimistic that with leaders like Ulrich, the team will have a standout season.

In addition to her on-field achievements, Ulrich has become a role model for aspiring athletes, exemplifying dedication, hard work and sportsmanship. Her journey from Mesa to becoming a key player at Marshall serves as an inspiration.

As the 2025 season unfolds, all eyes will be on Ulrich and Marshall Women’s Softball, anticipating a thrilling and successful campaign.

Haven Steele can be contacted at [email protected]

