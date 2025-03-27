Softball soars in scoring in series sweep

Marshall Softball continues to be hot following its sixth straight win with a 7-6 win over the James Madison University Dukes.

This brings Marshall’s record to 19-13 on the season, 5-1 in Sun Belt Conference play.

The Herd swept the Dukes with the win, making this Marshall’s seventh sweep in the past three seasons. The Herd has now won 13 of its last 15 games.

“Super proud of this team for staying focused all weekend and getting the sweep,” head coach Morgan Zerkle said. “Fully believe the best is still yet to come for this group. They get better every day. I hope we can get an amazing crowd out at the Dot this week as we host Pitt midweek and a good Texas State team this weekend.”

Marshall announced that the game against the University of Pittsburgh Panthers, orginally scheduled for Tuesday, March 25 would be cancled and not to be rescheduled.

Hitting played a role during the series, with the Herd scoring 27 total runs throughout the three-game series with a couple of home runs from Chandler Hoskins, hitting a total of three throughout the series, to tie the final game in the series in the fourth, hitting her team-leading ninth home run.

During the second game of the series, Marshall tied its program record of most home runs hit in a game with six.

The six home runs were hit by Hoskins, which was also a grand slam, Haleigh Adkins, Brooklyn Ulrich, Bub Feringa and two from Rielly Lucas.

The other time in program history this happened was against Georgia State during the 2024 season.

The Herd looks to continue the hot streak and next faces the Texas State Bobcats at Dot Hicks Field, Friday March 28 through Sunday March 30.

Nate Harrah can be contacted at [email protected]