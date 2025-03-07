Softball clashes with tough tournament competition

Marshall softball wrapped a busy road trip weekend with games against UMKC Roos, Kansas Jayhawks and the No. 1 nationally ranked Oklahoma Sooners in the Norman Softball Tournament.

While The Herd did go 1-5 in games on the weekend, they did have a win 9-1 over the Kansas City Roo’s but suffered a close extra inning 4-3 loss against the Jayhawks during the tournament.

“This team has faced nine Power-4 opponents and has a 6-2 record against the others,” coach Zerkle said. “I am proud of them for not backing down to anyone. After 17 challenging games on the road, I hope every Herd fan out there shows up for some Dot Magic next weekend. This team is a lot of fun to watch compete.”

During the win against UMKC, the Herds Leslie’s fourth inning three-run home run put the nail in the coffin against the Roo’s and made her the fifth Marshall member to hit their first collegiate home run during the weekend.

Starting pitcher Paige Maynard scored her first win for the Herd, pitching a five-inning complete game, allowing just three hits with five strikeouts against the Roo’s.

Brooklyn Ulrich, SBC Preseason Softball Player award winner, hit her first home run of 2025 during the 9-1 blowout.

After battling many strong opponents, the Herd looks to bounce back at Dot Hicks Field with the 2025 Marshall March Madness home round robin style tournament starting March 7 and lasting through March 9.

The Herd will host Loyola Chicago University Ramblers, University at Buffalo Bulls and the Valparaiso University Beacons during the tournament.

Nate Harrah can be contacted at [email protected]