Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

Softball clashes with tough tournament competition

Nate Harrah, Sports Editor
March 7, 2025
Courtesy of HerdZone
Rielly Lucas continues her strong season currently batting .360, six RBI and two homeruns.

Marshall softball wrapped a busy road trip weekend with games against UMKC Roos, Kansas Jayhawks and the No. 1 nationally ranked Oklahoma Sooners in the Norman Softball Tournament.

While The Herd did go 1-5 in games on the weekend, they did have a win 9-1 over the Kansas City Roo’s but suffered a close extra inning 4-3 loss against the Jayhawks during the tournament.

“This team has faced nine Power-4 opponents and has a 6-2 record against the others,” coach Zerkle said. “I am proud of them for not backing down to anyone. After 17 challenging games on the road, I hope every Herd fan out there shows up for some Dot Magic next weekend. This team is a lot of fun to watch compete.”

During the win against UMKC, the Herds Leslie’s fourth inning three-run home run put the nail in the coffin against the Roo’s and made her the fifth Marshall member to hit their first collegiate home run during the weekend.

Story continues below advertisement

Starting pitcher Paige Maynard scored her first win for the Herd, pitching a five-inning complete game, allowing just three hits with five strikeouts against the Roo’s. 

Brooklyn Ulrich, SBC Preseason Softball Player award winner, hit her first home run of 2025 during the 9-1 blowout. 

After battling many strong opponents, the Herd looks to bounce back at Dot Hicks Field with the 2025 Marshall March Madness home round robin style tournament starting March 7 and lasting through March 9.

The Herd will host Loyola Chicago University Ramblers, University at Buffalo Bulls and the Valparaiso University Beacons during the tournament.

Nate Harrah can be contacted at [email protected]

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$535
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in Softball
Brooklyn Ulrich announced 2025 Sun Belt Preseason Player of the Year
Brooklyn Ulrich announced 2025 Sun Belt Preseason Player of the Year
The Herd’s two wins of the weekend came over the Spartans.
Softball Smashes the Spartans
Courtesy of HerdZone
Softball Bounces Back After Losing its First Game at Coastal Carolina
Courtesy of HerdZone
Softball’s 23-Game Win Streak Snapped at ULM
Courtesy of HerdZone
Softball Increases Its Win Streak to 21 Games After Sweeping Georgia State
Softball Sweeps Southern Miss, Increases Win Streak to 17 Games
Softball Sweeps Southern Miss, Increases Win Streak to 17 Games
More in SPORTS
Anochili-Killen led the SBC in field goal percentage at 56.3% and registered at least 10 points in 23 of the 30 games he played in, including five games of at least 20 points, with four double-doubles.
Basketball regular season wrap up
GALLERY: Men's basketball vs. Appalachian State
GALLERY: Men's basketball vs. Appalachian State
GALLERY: Women's Basketball vs. ULM
GALLERY: Women's Basketball vs. ULM
GALLERY: Men's Basketball vs. Old Dominion University
GALLERY: Men's Basketball vs. Old Dominion University
Luniushina, Banton, Hart and West celebrate Marshall’s first 400 medley relay title.
Swimming and Diving falls short from first SBC title
Mckeever, Woodruff, Wyler and Mastin scored 10 points for the Women’s team with their Distance Medley title win.
Track & Field has strong start at SBC Championships
More in Staff
After years of traveling as a couple, the Ballous now enjoy taking trips with their children. (Courtesy of Stephanie Ballou)
Couples on Campus: The Ballous
Insomnia Cookies specializes in delivering cookies right to your door.
To eat or not to eat?: Indecision over Insomnia Cookies
Marshall Day at the Capitol is an annual event that showcases the university to state government leaders.
Marshall Day at the Capitol displays student excellence
64 years ago Marshall College became Marshall University.
Sixty-four years as Marshall University
Speed trailer on 3rd Ave. capturing data and encouraging drivers to slow down (The Parthenon, Ella Bumgardner).
MUPD partners with HPD and DOH to help improve pedestrian safety across campus
The 2025 TedxMarshallU speakers. (Courtesy of TedxMarshallU)
TedxMarshallU returns to campus for seventh year featuring “Beyond Borders” theme
Donate to The Parthenon
$535
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal