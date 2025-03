The Marshall University softball team ended the longest conference series winning streak in the country with a 2-1 series edge against the Louisiana Rajun Cajuns. Since 2013, the Rajun Cajuns have won 89 straight three-game conference series and the Herd ended that streak with a 12-4 win on Satuday, March 15 at Dot Hicks Field in Huntington. Up next, the Herd travels to Miami of Ohio for a pair of games against the MAC foe.

Gallery • 20 Photos Trista Honaker Every photo in this gallery was taken by Trista Honaker