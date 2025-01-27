Greek organizations cheer for women’s athletics

Loud cheers, colorful signs, face paint and Greek Life filled the Cam Henderson Center on Wednesday, Jan. 22, as Marshall Women’s Basketball hosted their annual Greek Night competition against Georgia Southern.

Greek Night is a tradition aimed at collaborating between campus organizations and supporting the university’s athletic programs while also bringing Greek Life chapters together and allowing them to showcase their school spirit through various competitions.

Maddy Massey, Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority member, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to connect with both athletics and other Greek chapters simultaneously.

“It’s so amazing that the Women’s Basketball team granted us Greeks with the opportunity to show out, cheer and bring our all for them,” Massey said. “Greek Life and athletics have the opportunity to do amazing things together in the future.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Cam Henderson Center was filled with lively energy, with the Marshall University Cheerleaders and Dance Team delivering performances that kept the crowd engaged throughout the evening.

The immense support from Greek Life was noticeable, said Abigail Bell, sophomore member of the dance team.

“Seeing members across all of Greek Life come out and support our athletics means a lot,” Bell said. “This really goes beyond just supporting the Women’s Basketball team. They came to support the cheerleaders, the dance team and the Marshall community, and that means something.”

For many Greek Life members, the event came at a perfect time, providing a moment to come together before the hectic recruitment season.

“It’s nice to be with my sisters and other chapters right before our busy recruitment season picks up,” Massey said. “This is one of those moments where we can all have fun and celebrate being part of Greek Life.”

The Greek Night competition featured a variety of activities to engage the crowd and award points to the most spirited chapter.

Greek chapters from across campus, including Delta Zeta, Kappa Sigma, Sigma Alpha Epsilon, Sigma Phi Epsilon and Tri-Sigma attended the event, each bringing their own flair and energy to the evening.

Bell expressed gratitude to the Greek chapters that attended the game against Georgia Southern.

“Athletics loves having Greek Life involved,” Bell said. “It’s so nice to see some of my fellow classmates come, support and have the opportunity to win at Greek Night. It really shows the connection between our organizations and the Marshall community as a whole. Plus, there are super good prizes.”

Points were awarded to each chapter for attendance, sign-making, rowdiness, a tic-tac-toe competition and a Herd Hotshot Challenge.

Delta Zeta emerged as the Greek Night champion, earning the title for the highest attendance and taking home a $500 check and a trophy for the chapter.

Tally Mamula can be contacted at [email protected].