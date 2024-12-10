Gibson in, Huff out as head coach of Marshall Football

On Sunday afternoon, after a Sun Belt Conference Championship victory less than 24 hours earlier, Tony Gibson was named the 32nd head coach of Marshall Football, and former head coach Charles Huff was also named the new leader of the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

During the 2024 season, Gibson led the North Carolina State Wolfpack’s defensive squad as the defensive coordinator. Gibson spent six seasons with the Wolfpack.

“Finding the right person to lead the Thundering Herd Football program is one of the most important decisions we will make in Marshall Athletics,” athletic director Christian Spears said. “We recognize the significance of the moment. We want to thank our President Brad D. Smith for his leadership, his principle-based approach and thought partnership as we made this decision.

Before Gibson’s coaching career, he played defensive back for Glenville State and was a native of Van, WV.

Story continues below advertisement

“We could not be happier to welcome Tony Gibson home as our 32nd head coach at Marshall University,” Marshall University President Brad Smith said. “Coach Gibson has led some of the top programs on the national level, but in the end, his heart desired to return to the mountains from which he came.

Huff finished his stint at Marshall with an overall record of 32-20, paired with a conference championship win on Saturday night, the first SBC Championship in Marshall Football history.

He also compiled many historical moments with the Herd. He was the first Marshall coach to defeat a top-ten team in Notre Dame since 2003 and led the team to its first SBC Championship win.

Joseph DiCristofaro can be contacted at [email protected].