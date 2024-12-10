Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

Gibson in, Huff out as head coach of Marshall Football

Joseph DiCristofaro, Sports Editor
December 10, 2024
Wade Sullivan
Huff has been with the Herd since 2021.

On Sunday afternoon, after a Sun Belt Conference Championship victory less than 24 hours earlier, Tony Gibson was named the 32nd head coach of Marshall Football, and former head coach Charles Huff was also named the new leader of the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

During the 2024 season, Gibson led the North Carolina State Wolfpack’s defensive squad as the defensive coordinator. Gibson spent six seasons with the Wolfpack.

“Finding the right person to lead the Thundering Herd Football program is one of the most important decisions we will make in Marshall Athletics,” athletic director Christian Spears said. “We recognize the significance of the moment. We want to thank our President Brad D. Smith for his leadership, his principle-based approach and thought partnership as we made this decision.

Before Gibson’s coaching career, he played defensive back for Glenville State and was a native of Van, WV.

Story continues below advertisement

“We could not be happier to welcome Tony Gibson home as our 32nd head coach at Marshall University,” Marshall University President Brad Smith said. “Coach Gibson has led some of the top programs on the national level, but in the end, his heart desired to return to the mountains from which he came.

Huff finished his stint at Marshall with an overall record of 32-20, paired with a conference championship win on Saturday night, the first SBC Championship in Marshall Football history. 

He also compiled many historical moments with the Herd. He was the first Marshall coach to defeat a top-ten team in Notre Dame since 2003 and led the team to its first SBC Championship win.

Joseph DiCristofaro can be contacted at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$400
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in Football
The Herd will start the 2025 season in an away matchup against Georgia.
Marshall declines bowl game invitation
Head coach Charles Huff and offensive lineman Logan Osburn celebrate following the win.
Marshall Football makes history in SBC Championship
The Herd defeated the Chanticleers 31-19.
Football crushes Coastal Carolina
The Herd defense resets after halting the offense.
Herd gains bowl eligibility after routing Southern Miss
Christian Fitzpatrick celebrates following his touchdown to give the Herd the lead.
Late game scores lead the Herd past the War Hawks
The Herd will start the 2025 season in an away matchup against Georgia.
Herd pounces on the Panthers
More in NEWS
Megan Archer
West Virginia roots inspire Huntington Chamber’s next leader
Huntington small businesses prepare for Pink Friday
Huntington small businesses prepare for Pink Friday
November is recognized as National Veterans and Military Families Month.
Title IX to highlight local veteran resources
(Left to right) Alys Smith, Alissa Stewart Sparks, Raine Klover, Gina Milum, Brittany Ochoa, Nora Ankrom
Local women talk nonprofit management
University and Adobe officials cut the ribbon at the ceremony.
Marshall named first Adobe Creative Campus in state
Students prepare for Thanksgiving Break
More in SPORTS
Joao Roberto sizes up the ball during a previous match this season.
Men’s Soccer drops SBC championship to WVU
Women’s Basketball falls to George Mason
Rai Pinto celebrates following his goal against the Monarchs in the quarter-final matchup.
Men’s Soccer advances to SBC semi-finals
Rodrigues dos Santos celebrates after his goal.
Men’s Soccer draws with the Wildcats
Volleyball prepares for road trip
Jackson coaches during a previous season.
Men’s Basketball batters the Bears
Donate to The Parthenon
$400
$500
Contributed
Our Goal