Trump addresses the nation in a live speech following his Electoral College win

Trump addressed the nation tonight live from West Palm Beach, FL to thank them for their support following his electoral college win.

“I want to be the first to congratulate the now Vice President-elect JD Vance,” Trump said. “He is a feisty guy.”

Trump went on to thank members of his family, including his wife Melania and all of his children.

Vance soon took the microphone after the crowd chanted his name.

“I think we just witnessed the greatest political comeback in the history of the United States of America,” Vance said. “Under President Trump’s leadership, we will never stop fighting for you and your dreams.”

Vance went on to say an economic comeback is Vance and Trump’s top priority.

Trump referenced the original negativity he received for selecting Vance as his running mate.

“I took a little heat at the beginning, but I knew the mind was good,” Trump said.

Trump went on to address the situation at the border, and mentioned his plans to “seal” the border.

NBC News and Fox News have released statements that Republican candidate Donald Trump is the predicted winner of the 2024 presidential race.

Student News Live is following updates from The Associated Press and will continue to provide live coverage.





