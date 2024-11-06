Third-party and independent candidates are still receiving votes

With most states having been declared by AP News, many votes are still being counted in favor of third party candidates.

Despite dropping out of the presidential race on Friday, Aug. 23 and backing Donald Trump, independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is still on ballots nationwide and people are voting for him along with other independent and third-party candidates.

Other independent candidates that are still receiving votes include Jill Stein, Chase Oliver and Cornel West.

Wade Sullivan can be contacted at [email protected].

Story continues below advertisement

This story was originally written for Student News Live. That publication can be viewed here.