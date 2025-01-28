Marshall University's Student Newspaper

Diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives under review at Marshall

DEI Under Review
Sarah Davis, Executive Editor
January 28, 2025

The Parthenon reported last week that Marshall had taken down a variety of web pages concerning diversity, equity and inclusion information.

Leah Payne, the director of communications at Marshall, said the following web pages have been removed.

  • www.marshall.edu/diversity 
  • http://www.marshall.edu/diversity-at-marshall
  • http://www.marshall.edu/diversity/commissioners 
  • http://www.marshall.edu/diversity/president
  • http://www.marshall.edu/diversity/5k

This came just days after WV Gov. Patrick Morrisey signed an executive order eliminating DEI initiatives from state-funded institutions and operations within the state government.

She says all of these were subpages of the President’s Commission on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

“Several executive orders have been entered on both the federal and state level,” Payne said.  “Considering these orders, including those related to DEI, our legal and government relations teams are conducting a thorough review to ensure compliance with all applicable regulations. As part of this process, we are undertaking a comprehensive audit of some university materials, including internal and external-facing websites, to ensure the accuracy and cur-rency of all information.”

The Board of Governor rules, university policies and administrative procedures are still online and accessible.

Sarah Davis can be contacted at [email protected].

