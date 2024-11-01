Men’s Basketball batters the Bears

Marshall Men’s Basketball was victorious this weekend in a home opener as they dominated Pikeville 90-73. Marshall welcomed the community in a Fans First exhibition game, where they were able to get a sample of how the team is looking this season.

Marshall was led in scoring by senior Cade Gibbs, who had an electrifying 19 points off the bench. Gibbs also led the team by securing 10 rebounds, marking down his first double-double with the Herd.

Marshall’s starting five had a well-balanced performance among players. Junior guard Dezayne Mingo led the Herd with five assists, 10 points and six rebounds. Senior guard Mikal Dawson racked up 12 points. Redshirt junior Wyatt Fricks scored eight points and grabbed eight rebounds. Sophomore guard Ryan Nutter scored five points along with two assists.

Head coach Cornelius Jackson talked after the team’s victory in a press conference this weekend.

“A lot of teaching moments,” Jackson said. “A lot of things we saw that we could work on.”

Despite the team’s 17-point win, Jackson claimed the team still had room for improvement.

“We need to defend better,” he said. “I liked that we were playing hard. We dove on the floor several times, so that sets the tone.”

Of the 90 points the team scored, 44 came from their bench players. Jackson was extremely satisfied in their performance.

“I’m proud of the way they responded,” Jackson said.

“With a team of 16 players, we had three true freshmen,” he said. “Will, Erich and Kaiden stepped out, and they looked like they had been on the floor for a while.”

Marshall Men’s Basketball hopes to keep this momentum going as they face Davis & Elkins in their first regular season home game Monday, Nov. 4.

