Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

GALLERY: Men’s Basketball vs. Old Dominion University

Trista Honaker
February 26, 2025

The Marshall University men’s basketball game won their penultimate home game of the season against Old Dominion University 83-66 on Tuesday, Feb. 26. Four players scored in double digits for The Herd, with junior Dezayne Mingo scoring 22. Up next, the Thundering Herd faces off against Appalachian State for senior night on Friday, Feb 28 at 9:00 PM. The game will be nationally televised on ESPNU or on ESPN 2.

Trista Honaker can be contacted at [email protected]

022525_ MBB vs ODU (1)
Trista Honaker
All photos in this gallery were taken by Trista Honaker.

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$535
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in Men's Basketball
GALLERY: Men's Basketball vs. Arkansas State
GALLERY: Men's Basketball vs. Arkansas State
Obinna Anochili-Killen, forward for The Marshall Thundering Herd.
Marshall falls short against Georgia State in hard-fought battle
GALLERY: Men's Basketball vs. Coastal Carolina
GALLERY: Men's Basketball vs. Coastal Carolina
GALLERY: Men's Basketball vs. Georgia State
GALLERY: Men's Basketball vs. Georgia State
Photos taken by Meadow Myers, Multimedia Manager for The Chanticleer.
GALLERY: Men's Basketball at Coastal Carolina
GALLERY: Men's Basketball vs. James Madison University
GALLERY: Men's Basketball vs. James Madison University
More in SPORTS
Luniushina, Banton, Hart and West celebrate Marshall’s first 400 medley relay title.
Swimming and Diving falls short from first SBC title
Mckeever, Woodruff, Wyler and Mastin scored 10 points for the Women’s team with their Distance Medley title win.
Track & Field has strong start at SBC Championships
Tyler Kamerer hit .384 in the series with a double and 2 RBI in the series.
Baseball ties series against Georgia Tech
Marshall athletes place 2nd-6th in Men’s 60 m hurdles, nearly sweeping the whole event.
Track & Field finish strong in last indoor meet before championships
Ethan Murdoch led The Herd with a .462 batting average with six hits in 13 at bats with seven RBI and three homers.
Baseball fails to win in opening series against Hawaii’s Rainbow Warriors
GALLERY: Women's Basketball vs. Old Dominion University
GALLERY: Women's Basketball vs. Old Dominion University
Donate to The Parthenon
$535
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal