GALLERY: Men’s Basketball vs. Old Dominion University

The Marshall University men’s basketball game won their penultimate home game of the season against Old Dominion University 83-66 on Tuesday, Feb. 26. Four players scored in double digits for The Herd, with junior Dezayne Mingo scoring 22. Up next, the Thundering Herd faces off against Appalachian State for senior night on Friday, Feb 28 at 9:00 PM. The game will be nationally televised on ESPNU or on ESPN 2.

Trista Honaker can be contacted at [email protected]

Gallery • 26 Photos Trista Honaker All photos in this gallery were taken by Trista Honaker.