The Marshall University Men’s Basketball team defeated top-ranked Arkansas State in a Sun Belt Conference clash 77-72 on Wednesday, Feb 5. Led by a double-double performance from senior Nate Martin who had 18 points and 14 rebounds, the Herd came back from being down by 10 in the first half to pull away late in the game.

Wade Sullivan can be contacted at [email protected].

Gallery • 111 Photos Wade Sullivan All photos in this gallery were taken by Wade Sullivan.