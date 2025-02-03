Marshall Falls Short Against Georgia State in Hard-Fought Battle

In a thrilling matchup at the Cam Henderson Center on Thursday, Jan. 30, Marshall Men’s Basketball fell short against the Georgia State Panthers, concluding the game with an 85-81 loss. The defeat brings Marshall’s season record to 13-10 overall and 6-4 in Sun Belt Conference play, while Georgia State improves to 8-14 overall and 4-6 in the conference.

The Panthers established an early lead, showcasing an impressive offensive performance in the first half. They shot a remarkable 70.97% from the field, sinking 22 of their 31 attempts, including 5-of-10 from beyond the arc. This offensive efficiency allowed Georgia State to head into halftime with a 51-37 advantage.

Georgia State’s forward, Cesare Edwards, delivered a standout performance, leading all scorers with 27 points. He was highly efficient, making 11 of his 17 field goal attempts, including 2-of-3 from three-point range, and was perfect from the free-throw line, hitting all three attempts. Edwards also contributed five rebounds, four assists and three blocks, pivotal in the Panthers’ victory.

Marshall’s offense was directed by guard Dezayne Mingo, who scored a team-high 23 points on 10-of-16 shooting and cashed out seven assists. Forward Obinna Anochili-Killen added 22 points, reaching a significant career milestone by becoming the 20th player in program history to surpass 1,500 career points. He achieved this feat with a 9-for-13 shooting performance, including 2-of-5 from three-point range.

Continuing their surge, the Herd further reduced the Panthers’ lead to 75-68 with just over eight minutes remaining. The momentum continued as Anochili-Killen drained a crucial three-pointer, bringing Marshall within two points at 83-81 with only 16 seconds left in the game. However, Georgia State’s Toneari Lane secured the win for the Panthers by sinking two critical free throws with six seconds remaining, finalizing the score at 85-81.

Marshall’s head coach, Corny Jackson, acknowledged the Panthers’ strong performance, saying, “Hats off to Georgia State. They came to win a basketball game tonight, and it showed from the tip.”

He emphasized the need for his team to play harder and tougher, noting the Panthers excelled on rhythm shots early in the game.

Statistically, the game was marked by Georgia State’s superior shooting efficiency. The Panthers shot 61.8% from the field and 50% from three-point range compared to Marshall’s 48.5% field goal percentage and 40% from beyond the arc.

Despite the loss, the Herd showcased depth in scoring, with four players reaching double figures for the fifth consecutive game. Jalen Speer contributed 15 points while Mikal Dawson added 12, complementing the strong performances by Mingo and Anochili-Killen.

Looking ahead, Marshall aims to rebound as they prepare to host Coastal Carolina on Saturday at 4 p.m. in the Cam Henderson Center. The team will focus on addressing the defensive lapses that allowed Georgia State’s high shooting percentages and work on maintaining offensive consistency throughout the game.

