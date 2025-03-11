Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

Sun Belt Conference Championship: Men and Women fall in quarterfinals

Nate Harrah, Sports Editor
March 11, 2025
Nate Harrah
Mingo finishes the season averaging 5.2 assist per game, tied for 44th in the nation, and 12.6 points per game.

Both Men’s and Women’s Basketball lost during quarterfinal matches of the Sun Belt Conference Basketball Championships.

The women’s team entered the SBC Championship, held at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida, ranked as the No. 11 seed and was set to play against the No. 14 seed, the South Alabama Jaguars, where the Herd earned a 73-59 win over the Jaguars to allow them to head into the second round of play.

“I was really proud of our effort today,” head coach Juli Fulks said after round one of play. “We had a couple goals. One was obviously to win, and the other was to manage the minutes well because we want to do something special here. I thought we got a really good effort from a lot of people on both ends of the ball.”

Marshall’s defense kept South Alabama to only 1-of-17 in the third quarter, which helped the Herd put the nail in the coffin.

Story continues below advertisement

In the second round, Marshall continued its run in the tournament with a 68-62 win over the No. 10 seed, Texas State.

After a slow first quarter, the Herd was able to rebound and get hot with the ball with SBC 1st Team award winning Aislynn Hayes scoring 13 of her 17 points in the second half, Blessing King scoring a career-high 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting and Meredith Maier adding a double-double to her resume with 10 points and 11 rebounds as Marshall overcame a halftime deficit to win to move on the third round of play.

Marshall continued showing its determination down the stretch, showing tenacity with a close 48-46 win over No. 7 seeded Louisiana. 

In the final quarter, Marshall’s defense shined as it limited Louisiana to just 2-of-10 shooting while forcing six turnovers. 

“We have spent all year working on being better on defense,” Fulks said. “Every week, we have looked significantly different, significantly better, and each week, we’ve attacked what was breaking down. There were so many great rotations today; when they would drive to the corners, we would get really quick switches, and when the ball went to the mid-post, we got the blocks covered.”

The Herd continued its hot streak winning its fourth game in four days with a 75-66 win over the App State Mountaineers. 

Peyton Ilderton scored a career-high 21 points to seal the deal against the Mountaineers.

“We have a lot of players that are really good, and I think that’s something really special about our team,” Ilderton said in a post-game press conference. “Anybody can go off on any given day. My teammates found me today, and I was able to put the ball in the basket.”

With the fifth game in five days and down to the final six teams, Marshall’s magic ended in the quarterfinals with a tough 85-54 loss against the Troy University Trojans.

“I was incredibly proud of the effort today,” Fulks said after the quarterfinals loss. “In the third quarter, we were 2-of-20, and we have not allowed anyone to use the word ‘tired’ this week – it has been forbidden, but I thought that quarter was the first in which you saw the legs really starting to go.”

Hayes was named to the 2025 SBC All-Tournament Team where she had three 20-point performances, averaged 19.6 points per game and set the record for free throw attempts in a tournament with 43.

“I wouldn’t want to go out any other way,” Hayes said. “We fought this whole entire tournament. So many people stepped up, and it’s an unforgettable moment. I feel like we won in a way because we found ourselves in this tournament as a team. That’s a great way to go out.”

The women’s team wasn’t the only one that had some magic during the tournament.

The men’s team entered the tournament during the fourth round of play with some magic of their own during the 79-76 win over the Georgia State Panthers when Dezayne Mingo found SBC Defensive Player of the Year Obinna Anochili-Killen for a lob who scored and then was fouled with 1.8 seconds left.

However, the men’s team fell short just a day later in the quarterfinals with a back and forth 77-74 loss to the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

“Heck of a game,” head coach Cornelius Jackson said after the quarterfinals loss. “But bigger than the game, I’m proud of these guys because they kept getting better each day. These guys stayed the course and stayed connected. Obviously, it’s not the way we wanted to end it, but I’m proud of these guys.”

Around 12 minutes into the second half, Nate Martin was given a flagrant second foul, ejecting him from the game to the dismay of the Marshall crowd.

Mingo made the Herd within 75-74 with another layup with 27 seconds left, but the Herd could not find the equalizer.

Anochilli-Killen lived up to his SBC Defensive Player of the Year award when he took over the national lead in blocks and also became the fourth Marshall player in history to record 100 blocks in a season.

The championship game for both women’s and men’s were played on Monday, with the Arkansas State Red Wolves beating the James Madison dukes 86-79, crowning them the Women’s SBC Champions, and the Troy Trojans beating the Arkansas State Red Wolves to be crowned the Men’s SBC Champions.

Nate Harrah can be contacted at [email protected]

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$535
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in Men's Basketball
Anochili-Killen led the SBC in field goal percentage at 56.3% and registered at least 10 points in 23 of the 30 games he played in, including five games of at least 20 points, with four double-doubles.
Basketball regular season wrap up
GALLERY: Men's basketball vs. Appalachian State
GALLERY: Men's basketball vs. Appalachian State
GALLERY: Men's Basketball vs. Old Dominion University
GALLERY: Men's Basketball vs. Old Dominion University
GALLERY: Men's Basketball vs. Arkansas State
GALLERY: Men's Basketball vs. Arkansas State
Obinna Anochili-Killen, forward for The Marshall Thundering Herd.
Marshall falls short against Georgia State in hard-fought battle
GALLERY: Men's Basketball vs. Coastal Carolina
GALLERY: Men's Basketball vs. Coastal Carolina
More in SPORTS
Rielly Lucas continues her strong season currently batting .360, six RBI and two homeruns.
Softball clashes with tough tournament competition
GALLERY: Women's Basketball vs. ULM
GALLERY: Women's Basketball vs. ULM
Luniushina, Banton, Hart and West celebrate Marshall’s first 400 medley relay title.
Swimming and Diving falls short from first SBC title
Mckeever, Woodruff, Wyler and Mastin scored 10 points for the Women’s team with their Distance Medley title win.
Track & Field has strong start at SBC Championships
Tyler Kamerer hit .384 in the series with a double and 2 RBI in the series.
Baseball ties series against Georgia Tech
Marshall athletes place 2nd-6th in Men’s 60 m hurdles, nearly sweeping the whole event.
Track & Field finish strong in last indoor meet before championships
More in Staff
Courtesy of the Marshall English Department
Lunchtime faculty readings showcase research and writing of Marshall professors
Marco celebrating his birthday in the Memorial Student Center on Thursday, March 6. (The Parthenon/Olivia Andrew Vaughan)
Marco celebrates 60th birthday as university mascot
After years of traveling as a couple, the Ballous now enjoy taking trips with their children. (Courtesy of Stephanie Ballou)
Couples on Campus: The Ballous
Insomnia Cookies specializes in delivering cookies right to your door.
To eat or not to eat?: Indecision over Insomnia Cookies
Marshall Day at the Capitol is an annual event that showcases the university to state government leaders.
Marshall Day at the Capitol displays student excellence
64 years ago Marshall College became Marshall University.
Sixty-four years as Marshall University
Donate to The Parthenon
$535
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal