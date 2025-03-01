GALLERY: Men’s basketball vs. Appalachain State

The Marshall University men’s basketball team won their senior night matchup against Sun Belt Conference foe Appalachian State on Friday, Feb. 28. Senior Cade Gibbs led the Herd with 16 points while going 6-for-9 from the field, making all four of his three-point attempts. The win puts Marshall at 19-12 for coach Cornelius Jackson’s first season and second in the Sun Belt behind a four-team tie for first. Up next, the Herd travels to Pensacola, Fla. to compete in the Sun Belt tournament.

